Aerosmith Offshoot Close Enemies Postpone Tour Dates

(OMG) Close Enemies have announced that their previously scheduled California tour dates will be moved to January 2026 due to an unforeseen scheduling conflict.
The band will release their new single "More Than I Could Ever Need" through TLG|ROCK, distributed through Virgin Music Group August 8, 2025 on all major streaming platforms.
Close Enemies have announced upcoming tour dates under the banner "An Evening with Close Enemies - Live in Concert." Fans can expect an intimate experience showcasing the band's undeniable chemistry and a setlist packed with songs from Aerosmith & The Baby's along with their originals.
The band features legendary musicians Tom Hamilton, multiple Grammy winner, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member, and bassist of the biggest-selling American rock band of all time, Aerosmith, is joined by legendary drummer Tony Brock (The Babys and Rod Stewart), touring veterans Peter Stroud (Sheryl Crow and Don Henley) and Trace Foster on guitar, and singer Chasen Hampton, who has been singing professionally since the age of 11, as a member and co-host of the famed 90s Mickey Mouse Club and pop group The Party.
