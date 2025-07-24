Alabama Shakes Rock Momentary's Live On The Green Concert Series

(SFM) GRAMMY-winning and critically acclaimed band Alabama Shakes performed at the Momentary for their Live on the Green concert series. Celebrating its fifth anniversary this year, the Momentary continues to solidify itself as a must-visit venue, attracting both music legends and emerging talent. This year's series has already featured performances from GRAMMY Best New Artist nominee Megan Moroney and 3X GRAMMY-nominated rap powerhouse GloRilla.
Reuniting for their first tour in eight years, Alabama Shakes lit up the Momentary's green with a packed show that kept the crowd on their feet from the very first note. The band delivered a powerful set packed with fan favorites, including "Hold On" and "Don't Wanna Fight," while sharing moments of reflection on their journey from their early world tour to their long-awaited return to the stage. "We need to come through here every tour," Brittany Howard told the crowd, beaming from the stage.
The 2025 Live on the Green series continues to bring a dynamic mix of music to the Momentary. The series recently announced the addition of critically acclaimed rock legends Blues Traveler, with a special opening set by Spin Doctors (October 19), banda icon Pancho Barraza (September 6), and indie dream pop band Japanese Breakfast (October 5), who is returning to the series for a second time. Additional upcoming concerts include GRAMMY-nominated indie-folk artist Gregory Alan Isakov (July 25), genre-blurring indie-pop artist Still Woozy (August 4), acclaimed country duo Muscadine Bloodline (August 23), and reggae legends Ziggy Marley & Burning Spear (October 3). Since 2022, Live on the Green, which takes place on the Momentary's sprawling outdoor lawn, has featured many notable acts, including Wu-Tang Clan, John Legend, Kaskade, Patti LaBelle, The Roots, and more.
