Balu Brigada Asks 'what Do We Ever Really Know?' With New Video

(Atlantic) Acclaimed alternative pop duo Balu Brigada have shared their latest release, "What Do We Ever Really Know?," available now via Atlantic Records/ARRO Records/Warner Australia. The song is also joined by an official video. The new anthem heralds the band's highly anticipated full-length debut album, Portal, arriving everywhere on Friday, August 29.
"'What Do We Ever Really Know?' is an existential crisis, peppered with a euphoric appreciation of the present" said Balu Brigada. "Feeling the weight of existence and all the intensities that come with ambition, but finding the sweet spot that lets you release all the tension and live in the reality that no one knows anything, and we're all just idiots on a spinning rock, doing our bestest."
Recently named among SiriusXM's 2025 "Future Five" as well as Amazon Music's "Breakthrough: Artists To Watch 2025," Balu Brigada - brothers, co-vocalists, co-writers, and co-producers Henry and Pierre Beasely - spent three years creating Portal in studios around the world, spanning their native New Zealand to New York, Berlin, Los Angeles, and beyond. Each location left its imprint on the music, yielding "heavier and grungier energy" for the NYC recordings and "a softer and calmer" vibe for the NZ material. Living out of suitcases between sessions and tours, the brothers wholly devoted themselves to pushing the envelope musically, writing and producing every note themselves. By challenging one another, they bottled the tension, vulnerability, and understanding between them into the music, delivering an honest and cathartic aural odyssey that teeters on an axis of otherworldly escapism and personal experience. While the melodies of Portal may resound to the heavens, its emotion is irrefutably grounded and utterly relatable.
Balu Brigada Rock Jimmy Kimmel LIVE
Ozzy Osbourne TV Specials Air This Weekend- Led Zeppelin Releasing New Live EP For 'Physical Graffiti' 50th Anniversary- Paul McCartney- more
Black Sabbath Lead Tributes To Ozzy Osbourne- Buckingham Nicks Returning With Very First Reissue- Slash Creating Halloween Horror Nights Experiences- more
Watch Asleep At The Wheel 'Riding High In Texas' With New Video- Trisha Yearwood and Friends Celebrate Linda Ronstadt and L.A. Country-Rock- more
Watch Sam Smith's New 'To Be Free' Video- 'Lilith Fair: Building A Mystery' Documentary TV Premiere In September- Daniel Johnston- more
Montana Silversmiths Has Cool Jewelry for National Day of the Cowboy
Rock Reads: Pink Floyd: Behind the Music By Mike Evans
Nice Jazz Fest Set to Rock the French Riviera
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 4: The Cruise Wraps Up In Reykjavik
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 3: All Ashore! The Cruise Reaches Norway and Iceland
Slipknot Share Unreleased Demo of 'Prosthetics' From Debut's Deluxe Reissue
DED Announce New Album With 'ERASER' Visualizer
Eagles Legend Don Felder Guests On Rock & Roll High School Podcast
Aerosmith Offshoot Close Enemies Postpone Tour Dates
Our Lady Peace Conclude 30th Anniversary Celebration With New Version Of 'Whatever (Redux)'
The Veer Union Unleash 'Sea Of Fear' Video
Ozzy Osbourne TV Specials Air This Weekend
Led Zeppelin Releasing New Live EP For 'Physical Graffiti' 50th Anniversary