Balu Brigada Asks 'what Do We Ever Really Know?' With New Video

(Atlantic) Acclaimed alternative pop duo Balu Brigada have shared their latest release, "What Do We Ever Really Know?," available now via Atlantic Records/ARRO Records/Warner Australia. The song is also joined by an official video. The new anthem heralds the band's highly anticipated full-length debut album, Portal, arriving everywhere on Friday, August 29.

"'What Do We Ever Really Know?' is an existential crisis, peppered with a euphoric appreciation of the present" said Balu Brigada. "Feeling the weight of existence and all the intensities that come with ambition, but finding the sweet spot that lets you release all the tension and live in the reality that no one knows anything, and we're all just idiots on a spinning rock, doing our bestest."

Recently named among SiriusXM's 2025 "Future Five" as well as Amazon Music's "Breakthrough: Artists To Watch 2025," Balu Brigada - brothers, co-vocalists, co-writers, and co-producers Henry and Pierre Beasely - spent three years creating Portal in studios around the world, spanning their native New Zealand to New York, Berlin, Los Angeles, and beyond. Each location left its imprint on the music, yielding "heavier and grungier energy" for the NYC recordings and "a softer and calmer" vibe for the NZ material. Living out of suitcases between sessions and tours, the brothers wholly devoted themselves to pushing the envelope musically, writing and producing every note themselves. By challenging one another, they bottled the tension, vulnerability, and understanding between them into the music, delivering an honest and cathartic aural odyssey that teeters on an axis of otherworldly escapism and personal experience. While the melodies of Portal may resound to the heavens, its emotion is irrefutably grounded and utterly relatable.

