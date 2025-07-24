.

Benny The Butcher Teams With Westside Gunn For 'Jasmine's' Video

07-24-2025
(MAC Media) That Summer Feeling... Rain, sleet, hail or snow, Benny The Butcher is always servin, but there is something about Summertime Butch that has a different feel.

Back in Summertime Butch mode, Benny The Butcher reactivated on "716 Day," with Summertime Butch 2, which is now available at all DSP's. Benny has now released a new video for "Jasmine's," which reunites him with his Griselda brethren Westside Gunn, and the track is produced by Griselda mainstay Daringer.

Summertime Butch 2 features collaborations with Westside Gunn, Bun B, Mike Will Made It, G Herbo, Bruiser Wolf, Daringer, Bink, OT The Real, ElCamino & Duckman.

