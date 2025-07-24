Benny The Butcher Teams With Westside Gunn For 'Jasmine's' Video

(MAC Media) That Summer Feeling... Rain, sleet, hail or snow, Benny The Butcher is always servin, but there is something about Summertime Butch that has a different feel.
Back in Summertime Butch mode, Benny The Butcher reactivated on "716 Day," with Summertime Butch 2, which is now available at all DSP's. Benny has now released a new video for "Jasmine's," which reunites him with his Griselda brethren Westside Gunn, and the track is produced by Griselda mainstay Daringer.
Summertime Butch 2 features collaborations with Westside Gunn, Bun B, Mike Will Made It, G Herbo, Bruiser Wolf, Daringer, Bink, OT The Real, ElCamino & Duckman.
