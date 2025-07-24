Bethel Music Announce Fall 2025 Leg Of Worship & Ministry Nights Tour

(RCPMK) Grammy-nominated and Dove Award winning Bethel Music announces the fall 2025 leg of its WORSHIP & MINISTRY NIGHTS TOUR, kicking off on October 10 in Clarksville, Tenn. After a powerful spring and summer tour that drew thousands into deep encounters with God across packed venues nationwide, Bethel Music is extending the experience into a new season - bringing worship, ministry, and breakthrough to nine more U.S. cities this fall.
Featuring worship leaders Jenn Johnson, John Wilds, David Funk, Edward Rivera, and Hannah Waters, these nights are not just concerts - they are sacred gatherings. The spring tour was marked by moments of spontaneous worship, healing, and unified hunger for God's presence. The fall leg will continue to create space for people to pause, respond, and be transformed. Attendees can expect evenings of powerful worship, heartfelt ministry, and opportunities to encounter God in fresh and life-changing ways.
The fall WORSHIP & MINISTRY NIGHTS TOUR will include music from Bethel Music's most recent album, "WE MUST RESPOND," which serves as a call to action, inviting believers to respond to God's love and surrender in worship. Attendees can expect an unforgettable night of worship, as they are ushered into His presence in a fresh and intimate way.
WORSHIP & MINISTRY NIGHTS TOUR - FALL 2025 DATES:
*Dates, special guests, and artist performances are subject to change.
October 10 - Clarksville, TN
October 11 - Augusta, GA
October 12 - North Charleston, SC
October 14 - Dayton, OH
October 15 - Greensboro, NC
October 17 - Parsippany, NJ
October 18 - Frederick, MD
October 19 - Bensalem, PA
October 20 - Greensburg, PA
Bethel Music Announce Good Friday Appearance On The Kelly Clarkson Show
Original Woodstock Attendees Oral Histories Wanted
Ozzy Osbourne TV Specials Air This Weekend- Led Zeppelin Releasing New Live EP For 'Physical Graffiti' 50th Anniversary- Paul McCartney- more
Black Sabbath Lead Tributes To Ozzy Osbourne- Buckingham Nicks Returning With Very First Reissue- Slash Creating Halloween Horror Nights Experiences- more
Watch Asleep At The Wheel 'Riding High In Texas' With New Video- Trisha Yearwood and Friends Celebrate Linda Ronstadt and L.A. Country-Rock- more
Watch Sam Smith's New 'To Be Free' Video- 'Lilith Fair: Building A Mystery' Documentary TV Premiere In September- Daniel Johnston- more
Montana Silversmiths Has Cool Jewelry for National Day of the Cowboy
Rock Reads: Pink Floyd: Behind the Music By Mike Evans
Nice Jazz Fest Set to Rock the French Riviera
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 4: The Cruise Wraps Up In Reykjavik
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 3: All Ashore! The Cruise Reaches Norway and Iceland
Slipknot Share Unreleased Demo of 'Prosthetics' From Debut's Deluxe Reissue
DED Announce New Album With 'ERASER' Visualizer
Eagles Legend Don Felder Guests On Rock & Roll High School Podcast
Aerosmith Offshoot Close Enemies Postpone Tour Dates
Our Lady Peace Conclude 30th Anniversary Celebration With New Version Of 'Whatever (Redux)'
The Veer Union Unleash 'Sea Of Fear' Video
Ozzy Osbourne TV Specials Air This Weekend
Led Zeppelin Releasing New Live EP For 'Physical Graffiti' 50th Anniversary