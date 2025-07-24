Bethel Music Announce Fall 2025 Leg Of Worship & Ministry Nights Tour

(RCPMK) Grammy-nominated and Dove Award winning Bethel Music announces the fall 2025 leg of its WORSHIP & MINISTRY NIGHTS TOUR, kicking off on October 10 in Clarksville, Tenn. After a powerful spring and summer tour that drew thousands into deep encounters with God across packed venues nationwide, Bethel Music is extending the experience into a new season - bringing worship, ministry, and breakthrough to nine more U.S. cities this fall.

Featuring worship leaders Jenn Johnson, John Wilds, David Funk, Edward Rivera, and Hannah Waters, these nights are not just concerts - they are sacred gatherings. The spring tour was marked by moments of spontaneous worship, healing, and unified hunger for God's presence. The fall leg will continue to create space for people to pause, respond, and be transformed. Attendees can expect evenings of powerful worship, heartfelt ministry, and opportunities to encounter God in fresh and life-changing ways.

The fall WORSHIP & MINISTRY NIGHTS TOUR will include music from Bethel Music's most recent album, "WE MUST RESPOND," which serves as a call to action, inviting believers to respond to God's love and surrender in worship. Attendees can expect an unforgettable night of worship, as they are ushered into His presence in a fresh and intimate way.

WORSHIP & MINISTRY NIGHTS TOUR - FALL 2025 DATES:

*Dates, special guests, and artist performances are subject to change.

October 10 - Clarksville, TN

October 11 - Augusta, GA

October 12 - North Charleston, SC

October 14 - Dayton, OH

October 15 - Greensboro, NC

October 17 - Parsippany, NJ

October 18 - Frederick, MD

October 19 - Bensalem, PA

October 20 - Greensburg, PA

Related Stories

Bethel Music Announce Good Friday Appearance On The Kelly Clarkson Show

Original Woodstock Attendees Oral Histories Wanted

News > Bethel Music