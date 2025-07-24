Between the Buried and Me Stream New Song 'Absent Thereafter'

() Between the Buried and Me offer fans a second preview of the prog-metal titans' upcoming album, The Blue Nowhere (Sept. 12, InsideOutMusic) with the release of the new track, "Absent Thereafter".

Tommy Rogers describes how the song captures the spirit of the upcoming album: "To me, 'Absent Thereafter' feels like the quintessential BTBAM song - fun, intense, spacy, and still f***ing heavy. I like to think it takes the listener on an unexpected journey, with ear candy waiting around every corner. It's a deeper dive into all of the dynamic places you're taken within The Blue Nowhere!"

Dan Briggs elaborates on the musicality of the single: "This song moves arrangement-wise in two parts divided by a key change and tonal shift of the chorus, but is ultimately the big fun time bombastic energy of a Van Halen shuffle with Huey Lewis and the News horns going through variations that are sometimes heavily syncopated, sometimes lost in space, and sometimes inspiring you to break out into a do-si-do. Grab your washboard and let's go!"

The band previously released the album opener, "Things We Tell Ourselves In The Dark," which arrived with a video featuring a 3D-modeled version of the hotel that plays a central role in the album's concept. Consequence described the song as "sunny jazz-funk," Revolver called it "the first funky taste of the prog vets" new collection, and Knotfest said it "showcases the band's all-encompassing range and unwillingness to stick to the conventional."

Produced by longtime collaborator Jamie King and mixed by Jens Bogren, The Blue Nowhere is the first Between the Buried and Me album to feature an extensive string and horn section. It will be available as a Special Edition CD, Gatefold 2LP, and digitally. A Deluxe Gatefold Special Colored 2LP + 2CD edition includes a bonus track on Side D, the full album and instrumentals across 2CDs, an exclusive door-hanger, and alternate artwork.

