Breakup Shoes Release 'Brainwash' Video To Announce New Album

(BPM) Indie rockers Breakup Shoes is excited to announce their forthcoming album, Standing Still. Set to be released on October 10th, Standing Still was produced by Charlie Brand (Miniature Tigers) and they celebrated with the release of a video for the lead single "Brainwash".

"The album chronicles the story of my last few years, centered around feeling dissatisfaction in the status quo," explains guitarist/vocalist Nick Zawisa. "It grapples with feeling unhappy and complacent, stuck dreaming of uprooting my life, which I ultimately did."

Zawisa continues: "Standing Still was produced by Charlie Brand (of Miniature Tigers) who we found a great sonic match in, and was hugely influential to us. Alongside the help of new band members, he helped craft an album that expands the horizons of the Breakup Shoes sound while keeping the confessional lyricism front and center."

About lead single "Brainwash", Zawisa adds: "'Brainwash' is a song rooted in self-loathing. Although it's adorned in upbeat, indie-sleaze inspired, catchy-pop sounds; at its core it's about wishing you could erase your memories to take another stab at becoming a "better" version yourself (whatever that means). Whether it's ridding yourself of bad habits or certain personality traits we've internalized, the lyrics romanticize the idea of beginning again."

Breakup Shoes will be touring the West Coast this fall with Felly starting on October 23rd. Fans can catch the band live in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Salt Lake City, and more.

