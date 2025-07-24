Daniel Johnston's 'Love Lives Forever (BBC Sessions 2003-11)' Second Vinyl Pressing Released

(Sonic) Daniel Johnston's legacy is legendary. The quintessential DIY artist started his career in Austin, TX whilst hawking cassettes from his day job at McDonald's. The rest, as they say, is history, and fans of US alternative music from the 1980s onwards know about his work and the people he went on to inspire.

This, however, is not a biography; it's a simple piece of communication to let people know about the second pressing of Daniel's radio sessions recorded for the BBC as a double album entitled 'Love Lives Forever (BBC Sessions 2003-11)'. A project inspired by BBC Radio 6 Music's Marc Riley, the tracks have been licensed from the BBC and approved by Daniel's family, management and charity.

The sessions were spread across an eight-year period with two sessions for Rob Da Bank and three with Marc Riley (both of whom are executive producers of this album). A few bootleg recordings of these sessions have been available across the years but now they have been lovingly mastered and cut by Frank Arkwright at Abbey Road Studios in London. Daniel was a lifelong fan of The Beatles and the overwhelming consensus from those who knew him was that he would be so proud and excited to have his music mastered above the legendary Studio 2 at Abbey Road.

The album is available as a double vinyl (numbered to 500 copies), CD and hi-res download with the artwork being Daniel's own work. The CD and vinyl come with an 8-page booklet featuring photos taken at Daniel's house in Waller, TX.

This project's objective is to celebrate Daniel's musical legacy, rather than explore further his well-documented mental health problems. However, profits from the album will go to Daniel's Hi, How Are You Project based in Austin.

