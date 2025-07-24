Daniel Johnston's 'Love Lives Forever (BBC Sessions 2003-11)' Second Vinyl Pressing Released

(Sonic) Daniel Johnston's legacy is legendary. The quintessential DIY artist started his career in Austin, TX whilst hawking cassettes from his day job at McDonald's. The rest, as they say, is history, and fans of US alternative music from the 1980s onwards know about his work and the people he went on to inspire.
This, however, is not a biography; it's a simple piece of communication to let people know about the second pressing of Daniel's radio sessions recorded for the BBC as a double album entitled 'Love Lives Forever (BBC Sessions 2003-11)'. A project inspired by BBC Radio 6 Music's Marc Riley, the tracks have been licensed from the BBC and approved by Daniel's family, management and charity.
The sessions were spread across an eight-year period with two sessions for Rob Da Bank and three with Marc Riley (both of whom are executive producers of this album). A few bootleg recordings of these sessions have been available across the years but now they have been lovingly mastered and cut by Frank Arkwright at Abbey Road Studios in London. Daniel was a lifelong fan of The Beatles and the overwhelming consensus from those who knew him was that he would be so proud and excited to have his music mastered above the legendary Studio 2 at Abbey Road.
The album is available as a double vinyl (numbered to 500 copies), CD and hi-res download with the artwork being Daniel's own work. The CD and vinyl come with an 8-page booklet featuring photos taken at Daniel's house in Waller, TX.
This project's objective is to celebrate Daniel's musical legacy, rather than explore further his well-documented mental health problems. However, profits from the album will go to Daniel's Hi, How Are You Project based in Austin.
West Virginia Music Hall of Fame Reveal 2025 Inductees
Stream Previously Unreleased Daniel Johnston Song 'All Good Children Got To Die'
Built To Spill Cover Daniel Johnston's 'Mountain Top'
Ozzy Osbourne TV Specials Air This Weekend- Led Zeppelin Releasing New Live EP For 'Physical Graffiti' 50th Anniversary- Paul McCartney- more
Black Sabbath Lead Tributes To Ozzy Osbourne- Buckingham Nicks Returning With Very First Reissue- Slash Creating Halloween Horror Nights Experiences- more
Watch Asleep At The Wheel 'Riding High In Texas' With New Video- Trisha Yearwood and Friends Celebrate Linda Ronstadt and L.A. Country-Rock- more
Watch Sam Smith's New 'To Be Free' Video- 'Lilith Fair: Building A Mystery' Documentary TV Premiere In September- Daniel Johnston- more
Montana Silversmiths Has Cool Jewelry for National Day of the Cowboy
Rock Reads: Pink Floyd: Behind the Music By Mike Evans
Nice Jazz Fest Set to Rock the French Riviera
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 4: The Cruise Wraps Up In Reykjavik
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 3: All Ashore! The Cruise Reaches Norway and Iceland
Slipknot Share Unreleased Demo of 'Prosthetics' From Debut's Deluxe Reissue
DED Announce New Album With 'ERASER' Visualizer
Eagles Legend Don Felder Guests On Rock & Roll High School Podcast
Aerosmith Offshoot Close Enemies Postpone Tour Dates
Our Lady Peace Conclude 30th Anniversary Celebration With New Version Of 'Whatever (Redux)'
The Veer Union Unleash 'Sea Of Fear' Video
Ozzy Osbourne TV Specials Air This Weekend
Led Zeppelin Releasing New Live EP For 'Physical Graffiti' 50th Anniversary