Devon Allman Delivering 'The Blues Summit' This Week

(BHM) Devon Allman and Ruf Records will release star-studded album The Blues Summit this Friday, July 25. The album is a meeting of some of the living legends in the blues scene today, including Christone "Kingfish" Ingram, Robert Randolph, Jimmy Hall, Larry McCray, Sierra Green, and others.
"Making this album with these legends and finally having my touring band be on record is just a grand slam for me musically. Also, returning to Ruf Records as I expand my European touring is an important move for me. I look forward to playing these songs on stage worldwide over the next 12 months." - Devon Allman on The Blues Summit
Blues has always been at the core of the Allman legacy, serving as a foundational influence in Devon Allman's career. His partnership with Ruf Records through his own Create Records imprint feels like a natural evolution, especially given his longstanding relationship with label founder Thomas Ruf. Since its inception in 1994, Ruf Records has earned a reputation as one of the premier labels in blues rock, holding a meaningful place in Devon's musical journey.
As the next generation of Allman music, Devon continues to inspire and captivate audiences with his skillful guitar playing and compelling songwriting. His artistic contributions are proof of his impact on the blues rock as both a deeply personal and universally resonant genre. Through his performances and recordings, Devon ensures that the music that has always been so important to his family continues to thrive and inspire new audiences.
Following the release of The Blues Summit album and a series of major European festival performances, Devon Allman's The Blues Summit U.S. Tour kicks off August 1 in Pontoon Beach, IL, and wraps up September 12 at the renowned Telluride Blues & Brews Festival. The tour features an all-star lineup, including Jimmy Hall, Larry McCray, and Sierra Green-bringing a high-energy celebration of blues music to cities across the country.
Devon will also appear on TalkShopLive to discuss the making of The Blues Summit and answer fan questions in real time. A limited number of autographed records will be available for purchase exclusively during the session.
