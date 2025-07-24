Eagles Legend Don Felder Guests On Rock & Roll High School Podcast

(MPR) Rock & Roll High School, the podcast hosted by two-time GRAMMY Award-winning producer and music executive Pete Ganbarg, welcomes legendary guitarist, songwriter, and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Don Felder for an in-depth conversation exploring his remarkable five-decade career and new album, The Vault: 1975-2025 Fifty Years of Music.

As a key architect of the Eagles' classic sound and the band's lead guitarist from 1974 - 2001, Don Felder co-wrote and performed on some of rock's most enduring anthems, including "Hotel California," "Victim of Love," and "Those Shoes." His signature guitar work helped propel the band to worldwide superstardom and earned multiple Grammy Awards. Beyond the Eagles, Don has built an impressive solo career, collaborated with Stevie Nicks,and Warren Zevon and shared his remarkable story in his acclaimed autobiography Heaven and Hell: My Life in the Eagles. His latest album, The Vault 1975-2025 Fifty Years Of Music, is out now.

In this wide-ranging conversation, Felder reflects on the creative journey that brought those songs to life, and the evolution of his artistry both within and beyond the band. Felder discusses "Move On," the very first track he presented to the Eagles, which now appears for the first time on The Vault. He reveals that the original demo was recorded with a cardboard box standing in as a drum. He also opens up about the deeply personal song "Blue Skies," written after the passing of Glenn Frey, which served as both a way to let go of lingering pain and a heartfelt goodbye to his former bandmate.

He talks about the pivotal moment he became a full-time member of the Eagles and joined the songwriting team, describing the collaborative process that led to the creation of "Hotel California." Felder also shares stories about his favorite guitar-his cherished 1959 Sunburst Les Paul, which he purchased in 1974. The episode also dives into his departure from the Eagles in 2001 and how the experience informed the writing of his bestselling memoir Heaven and Hell: My Life in the Eagles.

Now celebrating fifty years in music, Felder's latest release The Vault: 1975-2025 offers fans a rich collection that showcases his enduring talent and legacy. Listen below or via other platforms here

