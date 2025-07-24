Frank Zappa's 'One Size Fits All' Expanded and Remastered For 50th Anniversary

(UMe) As it turns out, 1975 became yet another pivotal year for Frank Zappa. Following a most momentous 1974, the Maestro showed no plans for slowing down (not that he ever did). Entering that midpoint of the 1970s, Zappa was coming off his most strictly commercially successful year to date, as his acclaimed March 1974 solo LP Apostrophe (') became his first Gold-selling record in the United States, ultimately peaking at No. 10 on the Billboard 200 chart.

The forever prescient and perpetually catchy single "Don't Eat The Yellow Snow" had also made a splash on the Hot 100 chart, duly marking its territory at No. 87. Not only that, but the epic double-live album Roxy & Elsewhere followed that September, and the year had been jam-packed even further than that with touring and two special television tapings to boot. With no time to waste, Zappa had booked time for recording sessions at Caribou Studios in Nederland, Colo.-the very heart of the frigid Rocky Mountains-two weeks or so after touring had ended for the year.

The end result became the ensuing studio follow-up to Apostrophe (')-June 1975's One Size Fits All, which added even more to Zappa's mythological recorded canon, led by such indelible tracks like the semi-rhetorical wonderings about a cosmic landing strip that is "Inca Roads," the exploratory end-tables that are the instrumental cogitations of "Sofa No. 1" and the Germanic ruminations of "Sofa No. 2," the pithy observations of the insufferable ennui-inducing "Po-Jama People," and the debutante taunting of "Florentine Pogen." One Size Fits All has long since become regarded as one of the strongest, best-sounding, and most musically adventurous entries in the Zappa canon.

In proper celebration of 50 years of One Size Fits All, a suite of newly expanded 50th anniversary editions led by a five-disc (4CD/1Blu-ray Audio) Super Deluxe Edition featuring 58 tracks in total will be released via Zappa Records/UMe. The lavish Super Deluxe Edition box comes complete with a 36-page booklet and unseen photos from the archives of Sam Emerson, in addition to liner notes and new historical essays by noted music journalist David Fricke, longtime Zappa/Mothers bandmember Ruth Underwood, and, as always, The Vaultmeister, Joe Travers.

One Size Fits All will also be released on vinyl with two special pressings: a 180-gram 2LP "Black Glitter" anniversary edition that combines a brand-new analog cut of the album with a bonus LP of highlights from the box set plus the 50th anniversary booklet, and a limited edition 1LP on 180-gram "Blue Galaxy" vinyl housed in a jacket printed on silver foil and including a lithograph of a never-before-seen photo contact sheet from one of Zappa's historic shoots with Sam Emerson.

The Super Deluxe Edition and 2LP will be released on September 26 but fans who pre-order any of the One Size All: 50th Anniversary Edition offerings, including the 1LP color vinyl, exclusively at Zappa.com, uDiscover Music or Sound of Vinyl will receive the album on Friday, August 1. All formats are available to pre-order now: https://frankzappa.lnk.to/OneSizeFitsAll50PR

Related Stories

Frank Zappa & The Mothers of Invention's Unaired 1974 Television Special, 'Cheaper Than Cheep' Streaming For Free

Frank Zappa and The Mothers of Invention Preview Concert Film

Frank Zappa and The Mothers of Invention's Unaired 1974 TV Special To Be Released

Hear Frank Zappa's 'Penguin In Bondage (Live in Colorado Springs, Colorado)'

News > Frank Zappa