Kamleot Expand 'Eternity' For 30th Anniversary With New Box Set

(Chipster) Seminal US power metal band Kamleot will be celebrating 30 years since their debut album, 'Eternity', in 2025 with a deluxe 3CD and 5 vinyl LP boxset that brings together their first three full lengths.

'Eternity', 'Dominion' and 'Siege Perilous' are brought together on vinyl for the very first time with a new remaster from Jacob Hansen (Volbeat and Epica), as well as previously unreleased demo tracks for 'Look Through These King's Eyes', 'Millennium' and 'Eternal Flame'. Having been out of print for two decades, 'Ascension 1995-1998' is a deluxe box-set package with curation handled by guitarist/songwriter Thomas Youngblood.

'Ascension 1995-1998' showcases the origins of Kamelot, from original vocalist Mark Vanderbilt's two album tenure on 'Eternity' and 'Dominion' all the way through to the introduction of long-term talismanic vocalist Roy Khan on his studio debut, 'Siege Perilous', in 1998. Kamelot's songwriting growth and evolutionary shift from power metal anthems to future symphonic metal grandeur is evident in the formative years that 'Ascension' brings together.

Accompanying the boxset is a 20-page full-colour booklet with in-depth liner notes, featuring a fascinating insight into the band's history through interviews with Thomas Youngblood, and a full-colour poster. For the die-hard knights of the realm just as much as an entry point for new fans, Kamelot's 'Ascension 1995-1998' is a thrilling trip down memory lane for one of modern metal's most enduring bands.

