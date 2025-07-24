Kamleot Expand 'Eternity' For 30th Anniversary With New Box Set

(Chipster) Seminal US power metal band Kamleot will be celebrating 30 years since their debut album, 'Eternity', in 2025 with a deluxe 3CD and 5 vinyl LP boxset that brings together their first three full lengths.
'Eternity', 'Dominion' and 'Siege Perilous' are brought together on vinyl for the very first time with a new remaster from Jacob Hansen (Volbeat and Epica), as well as previously unreleased demo tracks for 'Look Through These King's Eyes', 'Millennium' and 'Eternal Flame'. Having been out of print for two decades, 'Ascension 1995-1998' is a deluxe box-set package with curation handled by guitarist/songwriter Thomas Youngblood.
'Ascension 1995-1998' showcases the origins of Kamelot, from original vocalist Mark Vanderbilt's two album tenure on 'Eternity' and 'Dominion' all the way through to the introduction of long-term talismanic vocalist Roy Khan on his studio debut, 'Siege Perilous', in 1998. Kamelot's songwriting growth and evolutionary shift from power metal anthems to future symphonic metal grandeur is evident in the formative years that 'Ascension' brings together.
Accompanying the boxset is a 20-page full-colour booklet with in-depth liner notes, featuring a fascinating insight into the band's history through interviews with Thomas Youngblood, and a full-colour poster. For the die-hard knights of the realm just as much as an entry point for new fans, Kamelot's 'Ascension 1995-1998' is a thrilling trip down memory lane for one of modern metal's most enduring bands.
Ozzy Osbourne TV Specials Air This Weekend- Led Zeppelin Releasing New Live EP For 'Physical Graffiti' 50th Anniversary- Paul McCartney- more
Black Sabbath Lead Tributes To Ozzy Osbourne- Buckingham Nicks Returning With Very First Reissue- Slash Creating Halloween Horror Nights Experiences- more
Watch Asleep At The Wheel 'Riding High In Texas' With New Video- Trisha Yearwood and Friends Celebrate Linda Ronstadt and L.A. Country-Rock- more
Watch Sam Smith's New 'To Be Free' Video- 'Lilith Fair: Building A Mystery' Documentary TV Premiere In September- Daniel Johnston- more
Montana Silversmiths Has Cool Jewelry for National Day of the Cowboy
Rock Reads: Pink Floyd: Behind the Music By Mike Evans
Nice Jazz Fest Set to Rock the French Riviera
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 4: The Cruise Wraps Up In Reykjavik
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 3: All Ashore! The Cruise Reaches Norway and Iceland
Slipknot Share Unreleased Demo of 'Prosthetics' From Debut's Deluxe Reissue
DED Announce New Album With 'ERASER' Visualizer
Eagles Legend Don Felder Guests On Rock & Roll High School Podcast
Aerosmith Offshoot Close Enemies Postpone Tour Dates
Our Lady Peace Conclude 30th Anniversary Celebration With New Version Of 'Whatever (Redux)'
The Veer Union Unleash 'Sea Of Fear' Video
Ozzy Osbourne TV Specials Air This Weekend
Led Zeppelin Releasing New Live EP For 'Physical Graffiti' 50th Anniversary