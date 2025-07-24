Karissa Ella Share 'Growing Wings' Video

(117) Country breakout Karissa Ella continues her upward momentum with the release of the official music video for "Growing Wings," the powerful title track from her latest EP. With sweeping cinematic visuals and emotional storytelling, the video showcases Karissa's signature blend of vulnerability and strength, reinforcing her status as one of country music's most promising rising stars.

"We shot the 'Growing Wings" video in Nashville, and I really wanted it to feel like what I felt when I wrote the song. It's a mix of looking back, letting go, and getting excited for what's next. She's standing in the mirror trying to hype herself up to move on and try something new-even if it's scary. This song is all about that leap of faith and trusting that something amazing is waiting on the other side. I hope it gives listeners that little nudge to follow whatever's pulling at your heart." - Karissa Ella

With her Growing Wings EP out now across all platforms, Karissa continues to prove why she's one to watch in country music. The project blends nostalgic storytelling with modern flair, featuring seven dynamic tracks that showcase her songwriting versatility and powerhouse vocals.

Saving Country Music lauded: "When on the search for country music that is traditional, but also sensible and accessible so it can build a bridge between traditional and contemporary fans, as well as independent and mainstream ones, Karissa Ella fits the mold, delivering emotional-laden songs with traditional underpinning that also a very accessible."

With standout performances at major festivals like Country Fest, where she opened for Zach Top and Dierks Bentley, and an upcoming appearance at Country Concert opening for Brad Paisley, Scotty McCreery, and Gavin Adcock, Karissa Ella's momentum is undeniable. She continues to win over fans and critics alike with her heartfelt lyrics, magnetic charm, and powerhouse voice.

Growing Wings EP:

1. "Honky Tonk Heartbeat" (Karissa Ella, Alex Seier)

2. "Last Call Cowboy" (Karissa Ella, Cassidy Best, Carver Louis)

3. "Hall Of Fame" (Karissa Ella, Cassidy Best, Sam Blasko)

4. "Growing Wings" (Karissa Ella, Addy Prado)

5. "Heartbreaker" (Chase Bryant, Kasey Tyndall, Jeb Gipson)

6. "'Til Chevy Stops Making Trucks" (Karissa Ella, Lori Haasz)

7. "Mamas Do" (Karissa Ella, Kate Hasting, Sarah Jones, Drake Plantz)

