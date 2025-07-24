'Lilith Fair: Building A Mystery' Documentary TV Premiere In September

(FPR) ABC News Studios and CBC announced today "Lilith Fair: Building a Mystery," a feature-length documentary from director Ally Pankiw ("I Used to Be Funny," "Black Mirror," "The Great"), will premiere in Canada on Wednesday, Sept. 17, on CBC and CBC Gem and on Sunday, Sept. 21, on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers in the US and Disney+ internationally (excluding Canada), following its world premiere at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival.

"Lilith Fair: Building a Mystery" tells the untold story of the groundbreaking music festival featuring only women artists, started by iconic Canadian singer-songwriter Sarah McLachlan and her team in the late 1990s, in opposition to systematic industry barriers that limited women from playing together on a concert bill and getting back-to-back airplay on the radio. The film is produced with the support of the original Lilith Fair founders - Sarah McLachlan, Terry McBride, Dan Fraser and Marty Diamond.

"I'm so filled with pride and nostalgia watching this film," said Sarah McLachlan. "Ally and the team have beautifully captured the magic and strength of a community of women who came together and lifted each other up to create positive change in the world. I hope the film resonates with everyone and we can continue to strive to support and champion one another."

"Lilith Fair: Building a Mystery" is inspired by the 2019 article, "Building a Mystery: An Oral History of Lilith Fair," from Vanity Fair and Epic Magazine, written by Jessica Hopper with Sasha Geffen and Jenn Pelly. It draws from more than 600 hours of never-before-seen archival footage as well as new interviews and stories from fans, festival organizers, and artists. The documentary reunites and features interviews from original Lilith Fair artists Bonnie Raitt, Sheryl Crow, Erykah Badu, Paula Cole, Jewel, Mýa, Natalie Merchant, Indigo Girls, and Emmylou Harris and a new generation of artists who have carried the torch including Brandi Carlile and Olivia Rodrigo, among others. As the film celebrates the festival's groundbreaking legacy and impact, it also confronts the backlash that tried to diminish it and explores what Lilith means in today's world.

"Lilith Fair holds a very special place in my heart," said Dan Levy. "It was one of the first spaces where I remember feeling at home. The music, the sense of community, and the power of a group of women proving an entire industry wrong was a tremendous thing to experience. What Sarah built with that festival changed so much for so many people. And while it is now seen as an odds-defying success story, it was an uphill battle every step of the way. And there is a lot to be learned from that story. It's an honor to be working alongside Sarah on this and I am excited for everyone to understand just how revolutionary Lilith Fair really was."

"I am so proud to be a part of this beautiful doc - especially at what feels like a fitting time to highlight a story of resistance and radical joy in the face of systems that try to keep women and diverse voices small," said director Ally Pankiw. "The collaborative effort of this film and what it took to make it mirrors the incredible underdog story of Sarah and her team and how they fought for Lilith to succeed against all odds."

Commissioned by CBC with the participation of the Canada Media Fund and the Rogers Group of Funds, "Lilith Fair: Building a Mystery" is directed by Ally Pankiw and produced by Dan Levy's Not A Real Production Company and Elevation Pictures for ABC News Studios and presented by White Horse Pictures in association with Epic Magazine. The film is produced by Levy and Christina Piovesan. Executive producers are Cassidy Hartmann, Nicholas Ferrall, Jeanne Elfant Festa, and Nigel Sinclair for White Horse; Noah Segal for Elevation Pictures; Jessica Hopper; Arthur Spector, Joshuah Bearman and Joshua Davis for Epic Magazine; Ally Pankiw; Steve Cohen and Paula Froehle for Chicago Media Project; and Wayne Isaak. For ABC News Studios, Diane Sawyer, Claire Weinraub and Tess Scott Davidson are executive producers; and David Sloan is senior executive producer. For CBC, Sally Catto is General Manager, Entertainment, Factual, & Sports; Jennifer Dettman is Executive Director, Unscripted Content; Sandra Kleinfeld is Senior Director, Documentary; and Michelle McCree is Executive in Charge of Production, CBC Docs.

Rachel McLean serves as supervising producer, and Isabel Merrell is co-executive producer. Ruti Prikhoji is Executive in Charge of Production for Elevation. The documentary is presented by Chicago Media Project and produced in association with Carlene C. Laughlin, Minderoo Pictures, the Elfant Festa Family and Sobey Road Entertainment. White Horse Pictures and Range Media Partners are acting as sales agents worldwide.

Lynne Stopkewich, Jessica Fraser and Dean English executive produce. The Manaaki Foundation, Barbara and Eric Dobkin, Malinda Wink, Christina Nolan and Rose Lizarraga will executive produce for Chicago Media Project; and Blue Skyzz Trust and Alexander Kellison will co-executive produce. For Sobey Road Entertainment, Andrew Trapani and Brian Nugent are executive producers, and David Sze and David Kirk are co-executive producers.

The film will launch the new season of CBC's flagship documentary series "The Passionate Eye."

In addition to the documentary premiere this fall, McLachlan will launch her first studio album of new music in over a decade, "Better Broken" (Concord Records), on Sept. 19. Produced by Tony Berg (Phoebe Bridgers, boygenius) and Will Maclellan (Lucy Dacus, Phoebe Bridgers), "Better Broken" is a soul-searching reflection on the fortitude that comes from weathering life's constant storms. McLachlan will also be touring with her band across Canada this fall.

