Mark William Lewis Shares Dark New Single 'Seventeen'

(Orienteer) mark william lewis shares his new single "Seventeen," a darkly melodic, highly captivating new single from his forthcoming album Mark William Lewis due September 12th via A24 Music. This latest offering follows his previously released singles "Still Above" and "Tomorrow is Perfect," as well as the announcement of his headline UK/EU and North American tour.

"Seventeen" is a powerful song, illustrating lewis' deft ability to craft hooks alongside his gift of creating a palpable sense of atmosphere. The song finds lewis embracing a sense of sweetness that is quietly devastating beneath the surface. The song is an exploration of coming of age and finding music as a sense of escapism, set to one of his most breezy chord progressions to date.

Speaking about the new single, Mark shares, "'Seventeen' is a coming of age song. To me it's about the difficulty of that time but also the joy of finding creativity and music. There's a few different characters and people who appear in the song from my life and imagination."

Mark William Lewis is due to be the London-based artist's first album with A24 Music, the self-titled album marks a new chapter for the artist - one that feels confident, innovative, and timely.

Over the past few years, Lewis has become a fixture in more innovative spaces of London's live music scene, with his performances and music becoming a word-of-mouth success. This paved the way for sold-out US debut headline shows at Elsewhere, Public Records (NYC) and The Echo (LA) last year as well as a full headline show at a sold-out ICA earlier this year, before embarking on a full UK tour. Scroll down for album details, artwork, and full tour routing with support acts.

Related Stories

News > mark william lewis