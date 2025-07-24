(PP) Ahead of taking over London's Wembley Stadium for seven sold out nights, Oasis release "Cigarettes & Alcohol (Live from Manchester, 11 July '25)." On Friday, July 11th, Oasis mania hit Manchester as the band made a triumphant homecoming on the first of five historic nights in front of a total of 340,000 fans at Heaton Park. The sixth song on the setlist that night, the new live version of "Cigarettes & Alcohol" immortalizes the moment that Oasis returned home. Fans traveled from as far as Japan, Costa Rica, North America, Canada, Mexico, Argentina, Ireland, Italy and Australia to witness the history-making night.
"Cigarettes & Alcohol (Live from Manchester, 11 July '25)" arrives ahead of Oasis' opening show at London's Wembley Stadium this Friday, July 25th - the first of seven sold out gigs. Following epic shows in Cardiff and Manchester, the Oasis Live '25 tour has received a rapturous response from fans and media alike - and is already widely regarded as the "biggest rock comeback in history" (The Sunday Times).
Beyond the Live '25 tour, Oasis fever continues to grip the nation as the band dominate the UK Official Charts. The singles compilation album Time Flies... 1994-2009 recently returned to Number 1 with seminal studio albums (What's The Story) Morning Glory? and Definitely Maybe in the Top 5 Album Chart.
