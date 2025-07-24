OF LIMBO Celebrate New 'Unplugged' Album With 'Street Spirit' Video

(NPM) Long Beach, CA Rockers OF LIMBO are sharing an introspective side of their music with the release of the new "Unplugged" album. Known for their raucous live shows and hard driving, heavy rock & roll, this new LP showcases a more thoughtful and deeper dive into their lyrical and musical abilities. The album showcases a reflective, acoustic sound with a mix of original songs and covers of 3 of their personal favorites. The LP was self-produced and mixed at their home studio, and mastered by Brian Frederick of Long Beach Mastering.

The LP's focus track is a cover of the iconic Radiohead track "Street Spirit". The song delves into the seeming inevitability of troubles and strife in life - and ultimately finding solace in love. The ethereal vocals, supported by the steady acoustic guitar line resemble the constant beating of a heart. OF LIMBO's Jake Davies says "My all-time most loved Radiohead song. I am so proud of Luke's guitar work on this cover. He wrote some guitar harmonies that really take it somewhere special. Our friend Lucas Holter from Whiskey & The Wolves is featured with us on this one and knocked it absolutely out of the park with his vocals. I got chills hearing him lay down his takes."

The video for "Street Spirit" was directed by Brandon Vancour. It was filmed on a beach in the Belmont shore neighborhood in Long Beach. Jake explains "Radiohead's video for this song is one of my favorite videos of all time. We knew we weren't gonna be driving an airstream onto the beach and slow-mo me falling off it etc. But we wanted to pay homage to the source material. Black and white, slow-motion moments - very dreamy. Lucas Holter gave a great performance in the video as well - Super proud of this one."

Watch the video below and stream the EP here

