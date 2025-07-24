Our Lady Peace Conclude 30th Anniversary Celebration With New Version Of 'Whatever (Redux)'

(ABC) Throughout the past year to celebrate their 30th anniversary, iconic Canadian rockers Our Lady Peace have been reissuing special EP collections of classic hits with new songs as a gift to their longtime fans. Today, they're proud to announce that they are finally reclaiming a song well-loved by fans for the past 22 years but not performed for the last 18 years with the release of "Whatever (Redux)".

OUR LADY PEACE--Raine Maida (lead vocals), Duncan Coutts (bass), Steve Mazur (guitar), Jason Pierce (drums)--brought back "Whatever" as part of their "OLP30" tour that kicked off earlier this year and have since re-recorded it with producer Nick Raskulinecz (Foo Fighters, Deftones, Evanescence) to what they are now calling "Whatever (Redux)."

"Whatever (Redux)" was originally written for the WWE in 2003 and used by Canadian wrestler Chris Benoit as his entrance theme. In 2007, the tragic circumstances surrounding Benoit led the band to separate themselves from the song. In recent years, "Whatever" has continued to be among the band's top-streaming songs in their catalog, even amongst their biggest hits. To the delight of fans everywhere, they decided to make it part of their "OLP30" celebration to reclaim the song and its subject matter-isolation and mental health--which is important to talk about now more than ever. With all that in mind, the band will donate proceeds from "Whatever (Redux)" to mental health and suicide prevention initiatives.

"It's been 23 years since the tragic events surrounding WWE wrestler Chris Benoit and the theme song we wrote for him," says singer Raine Maida. "We feel that enough time has passed that it was necessary to re-record 'Whatever' to help shine a light on suicide prevention and mental health awareness."

To commemorate the band's anniversary, OUR LADY PEACE has released three EPs throughout the past year featuring three new songs, along with early and classic tracks. The first new song of the OLP30 era, "Sound The Alarm," was released September 20, 2024 as part of OLP30 Vol. 1, a collection of the band's biggest hits, including "Clumsy" and "Superman's Dead." OLP30 Vol. 2 was released November 15, 2024 and features the new song, "I Wanna Be Your Drug," alongside some the band's early hits such as "One Man Army," "Thief," "In Repair," "Is Anybody Home?" and "Right Behind You (Mafia)." The third and final installment, OLP30 Vol. 3 was released February 14, 2025 featuring songs from their breakout albums, GRAVITY and HEALTHY IN PARANOID TIMES including "Somewhere Out There" and "Innocent," alongside the third new track of the OLP30 campaign, "No Angels In This Town."

Related Stories

Collective Soul Joining Our Lady Peace For Canadian Tour

News > Our Lady Peace