Ozzy Osbourne TV Specials Air This Weekend

(REELZ) In honor of Ozzy Osbourne's tremendous contributions to music, entertainment and culture on Sunday, July 27 REELZ is airing encore presentations of Ozzy Osbourne Black Sabbath Frontman at 9pm ET/ 6pm PT and Black Sabbath: Breaking the Band Narrated by Dee Snider at 11pm ET/ 8pm PT.
Ozzy Osbourne: Black Sabbath Frontman on Sunday, July 27 at 9pm ET/ 6pm PT. Ozzy Osbourne is renowned as one of the craziest frontmen of all time. His antics include biting off a bat head and snorting ants on stage will go down in the annals of rock history.
But what made Ozzy so frenetic? In this revealing look at the legendary lead vocalist of heavy metal band Black Sabbath see Osbourne's roots and the childhood trauma that forged the entertainer and made him want to 'out crazy' his peers.
Sharing their experiences with Osbourne are his friends and colleagues including Black Sabbath's first manager Jim Simpson and friend Geoff Lucas who help chart his life from his poverty-stricken upbringing in England through his rise to the top as frontman of Black Sabbath and his eventual dismissal after his drink and drug addiction overwhelmed him.
Viewers will also see how his wife Sharon saved him from ruin and how she helped harness Osbourne's wild side and turn him into one of the world's most successful stars.
Black Sabbath: Breaking the Band Narrated by Dee Snider on Sunday, July 27 at 11pm ET/ 8pm PT. Often called the godfathers of heavy metal rock music Black Sabbath came from humble origins to become some of the most successful and outrageous of rock stars. Their hedonism and antics on stage were unparalleled as was their volatility off stage.
Black Sabbath: Breaking the Band follows their journey from the band's early beginnings in Birmingham England in the 1960s to heavy metal infamy and their eventual break up.
Combining rare behind-the-scene footage and stylized dramatic reconstructions for moments the cameras missed, extensive archive and revealing interviews see the turbulent history of a band that battled with egos, crippling drug and alcohol addictions and music business mobsters who almost robbed them of everything they had.
Sharing their personal stories of the band are former road managers Geoff Lucas and Graham Wright and Ozzy's former personal assistant David Tangye along with insight from band biographer Steven Rosen and music journalist Sylvie Simmons.
The previously scheduled episodes of Jail on Sunday, July 27 starting at 9pm ET/ 6pm PT will air at a later date still to be announced.
