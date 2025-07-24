Paul McCartney Adds New Stop To His Got Back Tour

(NLM) In the wake of the incredible reaction and overwhelming demand generated by its first 19 shows, Paul McCartney's Got Back Tour has added an October 25th headline at San Antonio, TX's Alamodome to its wildly anticipated North American itinerary.

The Alamodome announcement brings Got Back's 2025 run to a total of 20 dates marking Paul's first extensive series of shows across the US and Canada since 2022. The tour kicks off September 29th with Paul's Greater Palm Springs area live debut at Acrisure Arena and runs through to a November 24-25th finale at the United Center in Chicago.

Got Back 2025 will feature Paul's long-awaited return to Las Vegas, Denver, Des Moines, Minneapolis, Tulsa, San Antonio, New Orleans, Atlanta, Nashville, Columbus, Pittsburgh, Buffalo, Montreal, and Hamilton - plus a few cities that will be hosting their first-ever Paul McCartney concerts, Albuquerque and the aforementioned Greater Palm Springs area.

General on sale for Paul McCartney at the Alamodome will begin Friday, August 1 at 10am local time. Irrefutably one of the most successful and influential singer-songwriters and performers of all time, McCartney's concerts bring to life the most beloved catalogue in music. With songs like "Hey Jude," "Live and Let Die," "Band on the Run," "Let It Be" and so many more, the Paul McCartney live experience is everything any music lover could ever want from a rock show and more: hours of the greatest moments from the last 60 years of music - dozens of songs from Paul's solo, Wings and of course Beatles songbooks that have formed the soundtracks of our lives.

Paul McCartney launched his Got Back tour in 2022 with16 sold out shows across the US that led up to his history-making set at Glastonbury in June 2022. In 2023 Paul performed 18 shows as Got Back rocked through Australia, Mexico and Brazil. In 2024, Paul amazed capacity crowds at more than 20 dates spanning from South America and Mexico to the UK and Europe.

