The Roots Add To Back Cove Music & Arts Festival

(CCM) GoodWorks and Shore Sound Entertainment, are thrilled to announce the addition of The Roots to the inaugural Back Cove Music & Arts Festival, taking place next weekend (August 2nd and 3rd) at Payson Park in the heart of Portland, ME.

The Roots will be filling in for Andre 3000, who will no longer be performing in August due to unforeseen personal circumstances. The fun begins each day at 12:30 PM and wraps up with headline sets from Lord Huron and Jack White on Saturday and Sunday respectively. Artists including Lucy Dacus, Turnpike Troubadours, Thee Sacred Souls, Margo Price, St. Paul & The Broken Bones and many more will also perform over the course of the weekend.

Back Cove Music & Arts Festival has also revealed the site map for the inaugural event, and announced a free shuttle service for Back Cove attendees along with other transportation details. Shuttles will pick up from nine different locations around the city of Portland. Additionally, attendees can take advantage of a special Portland Metro festival bus route, and a complimentary bike valet courtesy of the Bicycle Coalition of Maine. Back Cove is also proud to share that through a donation made by the festival to Portland Trails, a long desired walking/biking path has been created, linking Baxter Ave. to Front St., and then connecting Front St. to West Kidder St. The path will deliver festival goers directly to the festival entrance and bike valet station, and provide residents an additional point of access to Payson Park year round.

The Back Cove Music & Arts Festival will embody all that makes Portland, ME unique, from its picturesque New England coastline and rich history, to its welcoming community members and thriving culinary and art scenes. In addition to a variety of craft vendors exhibiting their wares, artist Alexis Wells will create live art during the festival, and works from Steven Brooks Art and Tim Goldkin of Ramble More Design will be on display throughout the site to enhance the aesthetic beauty of the festival grounds. The just announced food vendor lineup for Back Cove features a ton of local favorites including Mr. Tuna, Gunnar's Icelandic Hot Dogs, Bird & Co., Cheese The Day, Crispy Gai and many more. Local breweries Oxbow, Allagash, and Baxter will be at the festival as well, providing music fans a refreshing taste of Portland's world renowned craft brewery scene.

Related Stories

Roots Star Michael Lawson Shares New Song 'It's Love'

Bywater Call Announce Live Album With 'Love One You're With' Stream

Danny Kensy Releases 'Social' EP

Adam Warner Announces New Single 'Come Back Country'

News > The Roots