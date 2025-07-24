The Veer Union Unleash 'Sea Of Fear' Video

(ASPR) Canadian rock band The Veer Union have unleashed their explosive new single "Sea of Fear" - out now via Arising Empire! The track arrives with an accompanying music video.

Known for their hard-hitting riffs and emotional depth, the Vancouver-based alt-metal act continues its legacy with a haunting anthem that dives deep into anxiety, survival, and inner strength. With over 175 million streams worldwide, 12 Billboard Rock Radio hits, and recent viral success from their Covers Collection and Manifestations albums, the band is back with more!

"Sea of Fear" marks the first taste of their upcoming full-length album Reinvention, slated for release on February 20. Watch the video below:

