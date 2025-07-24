Yves Previews 'Soft Error' EP With 'White Cat' Video

(ADA) Continuing a rapid rise worldwide as an artist to watch, revered South Korean singer-songwriter Yves, formerly of K-pop girl group LOONA, serves up an infectious new single entitled "White Cat" out now via PAIX PER MIL/ADA. It sets the stage for the arrival of her highly anticipated forthcoming EP, Soft Error, out August 7.

The track's video game-style synths pounce on the glitchy beat as Yves' dynamic vocals shine through, leaning into a future-facing bounce in one moment only to flex her high register during the next. Like a perfectly groomed Persian cat abandoned on the street, this track captures a self that breaks away from an identity shaped solely to be loved-only to find itself adrift once more, without an emotional destination. Blending a resolve tinged with resignation and dreamy synth textures, the song encapsulates Yves' signature sense of composed chaos.

Soft Error showcases the scope of her ever-evolving signature style across its six songs. She teams up with none other than multiplatinum international phenomenon PinkPantheress on the instant earworm "Soap," while Bratty lends a Spanish-language cameo to "Aibo," adding another dimension to the project altogether. It's this kind of gleeful unpredictability and uncompromising creativity that further distinguish Yves from the rest.

The genre-shifting global songstress has reached a point professionally and personally where she's confident enough to simply exist in the moment and allow her artistry to breathe like never before in Soft Error.

Back in April, Yves unveiled the fan favorite DIM ∞ EP, collecting five alternate versions of her viral hit "DIM." The original version of "DIM," which is featured on Yves' acclaimed I DID: Bloom (Deluxe) EP that has 30 million streams to date, went viral with 13 million streams while the official sound garnered 20.1 billion views on TikTok along with 5.6 million creations by everyone from Benny Blanco to Jojo Siwa to brands like Champions League and WWE. "DIM" also impressively reached #1 on the U.S. TikTok Viral chart, #9 on the TikTok Top 50 chart, and #1 on the Global Top 200 K-Pop Shazam chart.

Meanwhile, Yves has captivated audiences across Europe, North America, and Latin America on her Apple Cinnamon Crunch tour. Next up, she embarks on the 2025 Cosmic Crispy Tour in Asia & Australia at the end of the summer. She touches down in Osaka on August 17 and rolls through Tokyo and Taipei before heading down under to Australia for a show in Melbourne on August 29. Following a September 4 gig in Bangkok, she headlines what promises to be an unforgettable homecoming show in Seoul on September 28.

2025 ASIA & AUSTRALIA TOUR DATES:

August 15 - Seoul at One Universe Festival 2025*

August 18 - Tokyo at Zepp DiverCity

August 24 - Taipei at Westar

August 27 - Melbourne at 170 Russell

August 29 - Sydney at Metro Theatre

August 31 - Brisbane at The Triffid

September 2 - Manila at Samsung Hall

September 4 - Bangkok at Ultra Arena Bravo BKK

*Festival Date

