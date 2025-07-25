3OH!3 Return With 'Slushie'

(BPM) Summer's heating up and 3OH!3 have just the thing to cool you off. The alternative duo is excited to share "SLUSHIE", a sweet and sultry new single that'll have you craving that icy goodness and their first release in five years.

The band shares: "All the best parties take place within walking distance of a SLUSHIE machine, the perfect cure for a hot, sweaty afternoon. Go ahead, show up to the party with your tongue purple, red, Teenage Ninja Mutant Ninja Turtle green, royal blue... get it how you wanna get it. We hope you enjoy 'SLUSHIE', a mix of all our favorite flavors, built to blast with the windows down!"

Fans can look forward to hearing "SLUSHIE" live for the first time this summer. In addition to festival appearances at Vans Warped Tour (Long Beach + Orlando) as well as Mississippi Valley Fair (Davenport), 3OH!3 will be on the road for a full US tour with Simple Plan, Bowling For Soup, and LØLØ. The Bigger Than You Think Tour kicks off on August 9th in Seattle, with stops to follow in Los Angeles, Denver, Chicago, Asbury Park, Atlanta, Houston, and more.

