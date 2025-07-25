(BPM) Summer's heating up and 3OH!3 have just the thing to cool you off. The alternative duo is excited to share "SLUSHIE", a sweet and sultry new single that'll have you craving that icy goodness and their first release in five years.
The band shares: "All the best parties take place within walking distance of a SLUSHIE machine, the perfect cure for a hot, sweaty afternoon. Go ahead, show up to the party with your tongue purple, red, Teenage Ninja Mutant Ninja Turtle green, royal blue... get it how you wanna get it. We hope you enjoy 'SLUSHIE', a mix of all our favorite flavors, built to blast with the windows down!"
Fans can look forward to hearing "SLUSHIE" live for the first time this summer. In addition to festival appearances at Vans Warped Tour (Long Beach + Orlando) as well as Mississippi Valley Fair (Davenport), 3OH!3 will be on the road for a full US tour with Simple Plan, Bowling For Soup, and LØLØ. The Bigger Than You Think Tour kicks off on August 9th in Seattle, with stops to follow in Los Angeles, Denver, Chicago, Asbury Park, Atlanta, Houston, and more.
Watch mgk's 'Miss Sunshine' Video- LOLO Goes Fearless With 'The Devil Wears Converse'- Three Days Grace Deliver 'Kill Me Fast'- more
Ozzy Osbourne TV Specials Air This Weekend- Led Zeppelin Releasing New Live EP For 'Physical Graffiti' 50th Anniversary- Paul McCartney- more
Morgan Wallen Teams With Lil Wayne and Rick Ross For 'Miami' Remix- Koe Wetzel Shares New Song 'Surrounded'- The Band CAMINO Release New Album- more
3OH!3 Return With 'Slushie'- David Guetta Releases New Version Of 'Golden'- Baha Men's Who Let The Dogs Out 25th Anniversary Remix- more
Live: Candlelight Concerts: 90s Unplugged
Montana Silversmiths Has Cool Jewelry for National Day of the Cowboy
Rock Reads: Pink Floyd: Behind the Music By Mike Evans
Nice Jazz Fest Set to Rock the French Riviera
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 4: The Cruise Wraps Up In Reykjavik
The Revenge of Alice Cooper Arrives
SABATON Share Two New Songs To Announce 'Legends' Album
Roulette Celebrate Album Release With 'We Remember You' Video
GWAR Unleash ''The Return of Gor Gor'
Watch mgk's 'Miss Sunshine' Video
LOLO Goes Fearless With 'The Devil Wears Converse'
Three Days Grace Deliver 'Kill Me Fast'
Greta Van Fleet And Ida Mae Offshoot Mirador Debut With 'Feels Like Gold'