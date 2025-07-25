American Idol Champ Iam Tongi Launching Headlining Tour

(EBM) Following a whirlwind year of landmark achievements, heartfelt performances, and rapidly growing fan support, "American Idol" Season 21 winner Iam Tongi is heading out on the road for his first full national headlining run. The Iam Tongi Fall Tour will bring Tongi's signature blend of emotional storytelling, island soul and acoustic warmth to fans across the U.S. this October and November. A second leg with west coast dates will be announced soon.

The tour comes on the heels of several major career milestones for the 20-year-old Hawaiian singer-songwriter, including being featured on Disney's live-action Lilo & Stitch soundtrack, delivering a fan-favorite version of "Hawaiian Roller Coaster Ride;" a performance of his latest single "Unbreak My Heart" on The Kelly Clarkson Show; a surprise plaque presentation for over 100 million career streams during CMA Fest week, where he made his debut; as well as a debut on the famous Grand Ole Opry.

Tongi's latest release, "Unbreak My Heart," is a powerful tribute to his late father, whom he emotionally honored with his unforgettable "Monsters" audition on American Idol - a performance that brought all three judges to tears and has since become the most-viewed audition in the show's YouTube history with over 39 million views. The new song continues Tongi's tradition of vulnerable, soul-deep storytelling and was praised for its "vocals tinged with pain and perseverance."

The Iam Tongi Fall Tour will bring the rising star to nearly 30 cities across the country, including Nashville, Washington D.C., Philadelphia, New York, Boston, Chicago and more. Whether fans have been with him since Idol or are just discovering the music, this tour promises a live experience filled with heart, harmony and healing.

He is currently on the road this summer including several dates as support for Hawaiian singer-songwriter Maoli on his Last Sip of Summer Tour, Niko Moon's American Palm Tour, as well as Kolohe Kai's What Aloha Means Tour.

For the latest news and to purchase tickets visit iamtongiofficial.com and follow along @wtongi on Instagram, TikTok, X and Facebook.

Previously Announced Tour Dates

*Aug 1 || Salt Lake City, UT || Granary Live

*Aug 2 || Denver, CO || The Ogden Theatre

*Aug 9 || Las Vegas, NV || T-Mobile Arena

Sept 1 || Puyallup, WA || Washington State Fair

^Sept 5 || Concord, CA || Toyota Pavilion at Concord

^Sept 10 || Phoenix, AZ || Arizona Financial Theatre

Sept 26 || St. John's, NFLD || Mary Browns Centre

# Oct 3 || Chesterfield, MO || The Factory

# Oct 4 || Kansas City, MO || Uptown Theater

*Support for Maoli's Last Sip of Summer Tour

^ Support for Kolohe Kai's What Aloha Means Tour

# Support for Niko Moon's American Palm Tour

Iam Tongi Fall Tour

Oct 7 || Springfield, MO || The Regency Live

Oct 8 || Iowa City, IA || The Englert Theatre

Oct 9 || Cincinnati, OH || Ludlow Garage

Oct 11 || Pontiac, MI || Flagstar Strand Theatre

Oct 14 || Kent, OH || The Kent Stage

Oct 16 || Nashville, TN || Cannery Hall - Mainstage

Oct 17 || Gainesville, GA || Boot Barn Hall

Oct 20 || St. Petersburg, FL || Jannus Live

Oct 21 || Charleston, SC || Music Farm

Oct 22 || St. Augustine, FL || Colonial Oak Music Park

Oct 24 || Orlando, FL || The Social

Oct 25 || Stuart, FL || Terra Fermata

Oct 28 || Annapolis, MD || Rams Head

Oct 29 || Hopewell, VA || The Beacon Theatre

Oct 30 || Lynchburg, VA || Academy of the Arts

Nov 1 || Washington, DC || Hamilton Live

Nov 3 || New York, NY || Gramercy Theatre

Nov 4 || Philadelphia, PA || Ardmore Music Hall

Nov 5 || Boston, MA || The Wilbur

Nov 7 || Waldoboro, ME || The Waldo Theatre

Nov 8 || Albany, NY || Empire Live

Nov 11 || Homer, NY || Homer Centre for the Arts

Nov 13 || Chicago, IL || Bottom Lounge

Nov 14 || Milwaukee, WI || Shank Hall

Nov 15 || Minneapolis, MN || The Dakota

