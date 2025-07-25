American Idol Champ Iam Tongi Launching Headlining Tour

(EBM) Following a whirlwind year of landmark achievements, heartfelt performances, and rapidly growing fan support, "American Idol" Season 21 winner Iam Tongi is heading out on the road for his first full national headlining run. The Iam Tongi Fall Tour will bring Tongi's signature blend of emotional storytelling, island soul and acoustic warmth to fans across the U.S. this October and November. A second leg with west coast dates will be announced soon.
The tour comes on the heels of several major career milestones for the 20-year-old Hawaiian singer-songwriter, including being featured on Disney's live-action Lilo & Stitch soundtrack, delivering a fan-favorite version of "Hawaiian Roller Coaster Ride;" a performance of his latest single "Unbreak My Heart" on The Kelly Clarkson Show; a surprise plaque presentation for over 100 million career streams during CMA Fest week, where he made his debut; as well as a debut on the famous Grand Ole Opry.
Tongi's latest release, "Unbreak My Heart," is a powerful tribute to his late father, whom he emotionally honored with his unforgettable "Monsters" audition on American Idol - a performance that brought all three judges to tears and has since become the most-viewed audition in the show's YouTube history with over 39 million views. The new song continues Tongi's tradition of vulnerable, soul-deep storytelling and was praised for its "vocals tinged with pain and perseverance."
The Iam Tongi Fall Tour will bring the rising star to nearly 30 cities across the country, including Nashville, Washington D.C., Philadelphia, New York, Boston, Chicago and more. Whether fans have been with him since Idol or are just discovering the music, this tour promises a live experience filled with heart, harmony and healing.
He is currently on the road this summer including several dates as support for Hawaiian singer-songwriter Maoli on his Last Sip of Summer Tour, Niko Moon's American Palm Tour, as well as Kolohe Kai's What Aloha Means Tour.
For the latest news and to purchase tickets visit iamtongiofficial.com and follow along @wtongi on Instagram, TikTok, X and Facebook.
Previously Announced Tour Dates
*Aug 1 || Salt Lake City, UT || Granary Live
*Aug 2 || Denver, CO || The Ogden Theatre
*Aug 9 || Las Vegas, NV || T-Mobile Arena
Sept 1 || Puyallup, WA || Washington State Fair
^Sept 5 || Concord, CA || Toyota Pavilion at Concord
^Sept 10 || Phoenix, AZ || Arizona Financial Theatre
Sept 26 || St. John's, NFLD || Mary Browns Centre
# Oct 3 || Chesterfield, MO || The Factory
# Oct 4 || Kansas City, MO || Uptown Theater
*Support for Maoli's Last Sip of Summer Tour
^ Support for Kolohe Kai's What Aloha Means Tour
# Support for Niko Moon's American Palm Tour
Iam Tongi Fall Tour
Oct 7 || Springfield, MO || The Regency Live
Oct 8 || Iowa City, IA || The Englert Theatre
Oct 9 || Cincinnati, OH || Ludlow Garage
Oct 11 || Pontiac, MI || Flagstar Strand Theatre
Oct 14 || Kent, OH || The Kent Stage
Oct 16 || Nashville, TN || Cannery Hall - Mainstage
Oct 17 || Gainesville, GA || Boot Barn Hall
Oct 20 || St. Petersburg, FL || Jannus Live
Oct 21 || Charleston, SC || Music Farm
Oct 22 || St. Augustine, FL || Colonial Oak Music Park
Oct 24 || Orlando, FL || The Social
Oct 25 || Stuart, FL || Terra Fermata
Oct 28 || Annapolis, MD || Rams Head
Oct 29 || Hopewell, VA || The Beacon Theatre
Oct 30 || Lynchburg, VA || Academy of the Arts
Nov 1 || Washington, DC || Hamilton Live
Nov 3 || New York, NY || Gramercy Theatre
Nov 4 || Philadelphia, PA || Ardmore Music Hall
Nov 5 || Boston, MA || The Wilbur
Nov 7 || Waldoboro, ME || The Waldo Theatre
Nov 8 || Albany, NY || Empire Live
Nov 11 || Homer, NY || Homer Centre for the Arts
Nov 13 || Chicago, IL || Bottom Lounge
Nov 14 || Milwaukee, WI || Shank Hall
Nov 15 || Minneapolis, MN || The Dakota
