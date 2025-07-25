Baha Men's Who Let The Dogs Out Gets Special 25th Anniversary Remix

(UMe) GRAMMY Award-winning multiplatinum Bahamian group Baha Men celebrate the 25th anniversary of their seminal chart-dominating smash "Who Let The Dogs Out" with the release of a new Remix by Wuki and DJ Susan out now via UMe.

GRAMMY Award-nominated producer and DJ, Wuki, and electronic music phenomenon, DJ Susan, join forces to dramatically amplify the energy of this instantly recognizable anthem. They accelerate the tempo, cranking up the BPMs and increasing the momentum all-around. As such, the Remix surges as a kinetic club party-starter. The frenetic house music beat and progressive synths underline the classic chant, "Who let the dogs out," boosted by the sound of barking. It infuses the original with a fresh spark, adding another dimension to the track altogether.

Fittingly, the Remix arrives just in time for the 25th birthday of Baha Men's album of the same name, Who Let The Dogs Out, which dropped on July 26, 2000. The record peaked in the Top 5 of the Billboard 200 and earned a 3x-Platinum certification from the RIAA. The original single "Who Let The Dogs Out" garnered a 2001 GRAMMY Award in the category of "Best Dance Recording." Beyond major placements in Rugrats in Paris: The Movie, South Park, and many more, it has played over the loudspeakers at countless professional sporting events in stadiums worldwide. Filmmaker Brent Hodge's acclaimed 2019 documentary entitled Who Let The Dogs Out premiered at SXSW and chronicled the story of the song. Most recently, "Who Let The Dogs Out" soundtracked a Super Bowl 2025 commercial for Spruce Weed & Grass Killer. In honor of the 25th anniversary, People spoke to Baha Men, explored the song's legacy, and hailed it as "infectious."

Acknowledging the tune's undeniable pull, Baha Men joke on the remix, "We'll never get the dogs back inside now!"

DJ Susan has continued to make waves in 2025. He owns, runs, and leads the vaunted Hood Politics label. Capping off an unforgettable summer, Hood Politics launches a "Stage Takeover" at Summer's Last Dance Music and Arts Festival in Chicago on Sunday September 20, 2025. This includes sets by DJ Susan, Waka Flocka Flame, Marshall Jefferson, and LOVRA. Leading up to this highly anticipated event, you can find him lighting up the stage at Discovery Meadow in San Jose, CA on August 29, 2025, followed by sets at Metamorphosis in Orlando, FL on August 30, 2025 and Nocturnal Wonderland in San Bernadino, CA on September 14, 2025. He's also gearing up for a slew of high-profile collaborations coming soon.

"This song was everything to me growing up," says DJ Susan. "I played it nonstop - in the car, on my CD player, and I was obsessed with the music video. To now be part of its legacy is surreal. It's a full-circle moment for me and something my younger self would've never believed. Huge honor to reimagine this record with my friend Wuki."

Simultaneously, Wuki is constantly on the move. He teamed up with Skrillex and DJ Smokey on "BIGGY BAP" as well as Lee Foss for "IDFWU." Plus, he graced the lineup of Tomorrowland last week and will perform at Shambhala today in British Columbia, Canada and Splash House in Palm Springs, CA on August 10.

On reimagining the track for a new generation, Wuki shares "This song is so legendary and I'm incredibly honored to be able to remix it with my boy DJ Susan!"

