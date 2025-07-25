Charley Crockett Reveals New Song 'All Around Cowboy'

(Island Records) GRAMMYAward-nominated, critically acclaimed country iconoclast Charley Crockett showcases his interpretive storytelling prowess on a brand-new single, entitled "All Around Cowboy," out now via Island Records.
Crockett narrates a tale on "All Around Cowboy" - the Jack Wesley Routh/Lendell J Pollard cut that has previously been covered by Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings and Chris LeDoux - deep enough for a novel or the big screen. While pedal steel player Nathan Fleming's masterful runs give the song a hardcore roadhouse feel, Crockett pulls listeners into the passenger seat of "an old pickup truck" smack dab next to the tune's down-on-his-luck protagonist.
Crockett delivers the scene-setting lyrics in an aching baritone, unspooling the yarn with a melancholic nostalgia, landing lines like "He was 'All Around Cowboy' back in '89. From the top, it's been a long way down. Since the whiskey and the women started winning his time, they rode him high and hard to the ground" with both grace and gravity.
The track follows "Crucified Son," his first single off his upcoming second album of 2025, Dollar A Day, set for release on August 8. For Dollar A Day, he once again joined forces with creative kindred spirit and GRAMMY Award-winning co-producer Shooter Jennings. The new LP also marks the second installment in The Sagebrush Trilogy, coming just five months after Lonesome Drifter-part one of the trilogy. Rolling Stone says it's already one of the year's best, where Crockett "finds his most dialed-in sound yet...setting a cinematic tone for what's to come."
A truly singular artist who refracts various strains of American music through his incomparable prism, Dollar A Day may very well be the apex of his signature "Gulf & Western" sound to date. Like its predecessor Lonesome Drifter, Dollar A Day was recorded at the fabled Sunset Sound Studio 3 in Hollywood, CA, with Crockett and Jennings once again helming the proceedings.
Charley Crockett Shares New Song 'Crucified Son'
Leon Bridges and Charley Crockett Team For The Crooner & The Cowboy Tour
Ozzy Osbourne TV Specials Air This Weekend- Led Zeppelin Releasing New Live EP For 'Physical Graffiti' 50th Anniversary- Paul McCartney- more
Black Sabbath Lead Tributes To Ozzy Osbourne- Buckingham Nicks Returning With Very First Reissue- Slash Creating Halloween Horror Nights Experiences- more
Watch Asleep At The Wheel 'Riding High In Texas' With New Video- Trisha Yearwood and Friends Celebrate Linda Ronstadt and L.A. Country-Rock- more
Watch Sam Smith's New 'To Be Free' Video- 'Lilith Fair: Building A Mystery' Documentary TV Premiere In September- Daniel Johnston- more
Montana Silversmiths Has Cool Jewelry for National Day of the Cowboy
Rock Reads: Pink Floyd: Behind the Music By Mike Evans
Nice Jazz Fest Set to Rock the French Riviera
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 4: The Cruise Wraps Up In Reykjavik
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 3: All Ashore! The Cruise Reaches Norway and Iceland
Slipknot Share Unreleased Demo of 'Prosthetics' From Debut's Deluxe Reissue
DED Announce New Album With 'ERASER' Visualizer
Eagles Legend Don Felder Guests On Rock & Roll High School Podcast
Aerosmith Offshoot Close Enemies Postpone Tour Dates
Our Lady Peace Conclude 30th Anniversary Celebration With New Version Of 'Whatever (Redux)'
The Veer Union Unleash 'Sea Of Fear' Video
Ozzy Osbourne TV Specials Air This Weekend
Led Zeppelin Releasing New Live EP For 'Physical Graffiti' 50th Anniversary