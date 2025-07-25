Charley Crockett Reveals New Song 'All Around Cowboy'

(Island Records) GRAMMYAward-nominated, critically acclaimed country iconoclast Charley Crockett showcases his interpretive storytelling prowess on a brand-new single, entitled "All Around Cowboy," out now via Island Records.

Crockett narrates a tale on "All Around Cowboy" - the Jack Wesley Routh/Lendell J Pollard cut that has previously been covered by Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings and Chris LeDoux - deep enough for a novel or the big screen. While pedal steel player Nathan Fleming's masterful runs give the song a hardcore roadhouse feel, Crockett pulls listeners into the passenger seat of "an old pickup truck" smack dab next to the tune's down-on-his-luck protagonist.

Crockett delivers the scene-setting lyrics in an aching baritone, unspooling the yarn with a melancholic nostalgia, landing lines like "He was 'All Around Cowboy' back in '89. From the top, it's been a long way down. Since the whiskey and the women started winning his time, they rode him high and hard to the ground" with both grace and gravity.

The track follows "Crucified Son," his first single off his upcoming second album of 2025, Dollar A Day, set for release on August 8. For Dollar A Day, he once again joined forces with creative kindred spirit and GRAMMY Award-winning co-producer Shooter Jennings. The new LP also marks the second installment in The Sagebrush Trilogy, coming just five months after Lonesome Drifter-part one of the trilogy. Rolling Stone says it's already one of the year's best, where Crockett "finds his most dialed-in sound yet...setting a cinematic tone for what's to come."

A truly singular artist who refracts various strains of American music through his incomparable prism, Dollar A Day may very well be the apex of his signature "Gulf & Western" sound to date. Like its predecessor Lonesome Drifter, Dollar A Day was recorded at the fabled Sunset Sound Studio 3 in Hollywood, CA, with Crockett and Jennings once again helming the proceedings.

