David Guetta Releases New Version Of KPop Demon Hunters Hit 'Golden'

(Republic) Global hit-maker and two-time Grammy winner, David Guetta, releases a sparkling power pop version of "Golden", the viral song of the summer from KPop Demon Hunters (Soundtrack from the Netflix Film).

"Golden" continues to dominate the charts in a fourth consecutive week on the Billboard Hot 100, currently at #4 as the biggest streaming gainer of the week, and peaked at #1 on the Billboard Global 200 chart. The song topped the Spotify Top Songs charts , marking the first female K-pop group to simultaneously rank at #1 on Spotify Top Songs Global and USA charts.

KPop Demon Hunters (Soundtrack from the Netflix Film) climbs the charts for a fourth consecutive week with over 1.5 billion global streams to date, Top 2 peak on the Billboard 200, currently #5 on the chart as the greatest gainer this week, and continuing to be the highest charting soundtrack of the year. In addition, the KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack secures the #1 Soundtrack Debut of 2025, and a fourth consecutive week at #1 on the Billboard Soundtracks chart.

Five weeks after its release, Netflix's KPOP DEMON HUNTERS held onto the No. 1 slot on the English Films List with an additional 25.8 million views up to 106.2M overall. The film had its highest week of viewing in its fifth week-something no other film on Netflix has ever done-rising up more than a million views from last week.

The film and the soundtrack came out "Singing, Slinging and Slashing" making it a New York Times certified Critic's Pick embracing what Collider calls "the magical power of music" in "animated harmony" with Variety praising the original songs that make the film "sing" including the chart climbing song "Golden." Mashable proclaims "the soundtrack absolutely slaps," while HITS Magazine echoes calling the release "a bona fide hit."

Related Stories

David Guetta Gets 'Together' With HYPATON And Bonnie Tyler

Dasha Taps David Guetta For 'Not At This Party' Remix

Europe's 'The Final Countdown' Gets A Makeover By David Guetta And Hypaton

HUGEL, David Guetta, Kehlani And Daecolm Join Forces On 'Think Of Me'

News > David Guetta