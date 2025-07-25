Fitz and The Tantrums Release New Album 'Man On The Moon'

(2b) Multi-platinum band Fitz and The Tantrums have released their eagerly anticipated sixth studio album Man On The Moon. The 14-track collection is available beginning today via Atlantic Records.

Alongside the album's release, Fitz and The Tantrums have unveiled an official visualizer for "Young Days," comprised of footage of the band preparing for album release and their summer headline tour.

"I decided I was simply going to write for my heart and for my soul and nobody else," shares frontman Michael "Fitz" Fitzpatrick. "At this point in our career, myself and the band feel we have complete creative license. Because, c'mon, nobody knows what the rules are anymore. So I'm not going to chase some vapor in the wind. I'm going to just do what I want."

"We've never wanted to be stuck in a box. We refused to do that," adds co-lead vocalist Noelle Scaggs. "With this project, we're daring to be different."

Fitz and The Tantrums made their triumphant return to late night television earlier this week to perform the album's lead single "Man On The Moon" on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

The group will be celebrating the release of Man On The Moon all summer long on a 31-city headline tour that kicked off last night in San Diego, CA. The Man On The Moon Tour will visit major markets across North America, before wrapping on August 31 in Austin, TX. Aloe Blacc and Neal Francis will appear as special guests on select dates. Ax and the Hatchetman, SNACKTIME, and Gable Price and Friends will provide support.

