From Ashes To New Spread 'New Disease' With New Video

(SRO) From Ashes To New are back with the powerful "New Disease," an unflinching song about the dangers of trend jumping. Released today (July 25) ahead of their Warped Tour appearance on July 27 in Long Beach, CA, the track marks their first new offering since "Live Before I'm Dead (Hours)," one of the six bonus tracks appearing on the June 2024 release of the companion BLACKOUT (DELUXE) album.
"New Disease" intensifies FROM ASHES TO NEW's sound and vision and is primed to galvanize their growing fanbase. "Every day there's a new trend," says the band's Matt Brandyberry about the song's theme. "Every day there's a new wave of people going out of their way to be recognized no matter the cost. We are hypnotized by our vices...we will kill ourselves to be noticed."
The BLACKOUT album was an important statement for FROM ASHES TO NEW, acting as a prequel to the band's 2016 debut album DAY ONE. Garnering over 278 million lifetime global total streams including nearly 20 million video streams, the album mirrored the angst and unrest the world felt during the 2020 pandemic, at which time it was written, while delivering a fresh spin on their myriad influences that broke FROM ASHES TO NEW onto the scene. BLACKOUT garnered various critical accolades. Upon its release, MXDWN proclaimed that BLACKOUT is "melodic, emotive and undeniably powerful" (MXDWN, August 2023), while Knotfest raved: "There's an exciting immediacy to their sound that recalls the music renaissance of the late 90s and early 2000s... It's that sweet spot of mass appeal where there's a little something for everyone, be it From Ashes to New's hip-hop side, their heavier metallic side, or their arena-sized choruses." (KNOTFEST, January 2023)
FROM ASHES TO NEW are set for three key shows-the above-mentioned Warped Tour, July 27 in Long Beach, CA and November 15 in Orlando, FL, and the Louder Than Life festival September 18 in Louisville, KY-ahead of their much-anticipated headlining "New Disease Tour." It launches September 20 at Delmar Hall in St. Louis, with support from Magnolia Park, Until I Wake, and Not Enough Space. Produced by Live Nation, the trek will also make stops across the U.S. including Chicago, Cleveland, Atlanta, and more before wrapping November 14 in Fort Lauderdale at Revolution Live.
Experience the "New Disease Tour" at the following stops:
Sat Sep 20 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall
Sun Sep 21 - Oklahoma City, OK - Tower Theatre*
Tue Sep 23 - Houston, TX - House of Blues Houston
Wed Sep 24 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues Dallas
Fri Sep 26 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
Sat Sep 27 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory
Sun Sep 28 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades
Tue Sep 30 - Portland, OR - McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
Wed Oct 1 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox*
Thu Oct 2 - Garden City, ID - Revolution Concert House & Event Center
Sat Oct 4 - Denver, CO - Summit
Sun Oct 5 - Lawrence, KS - The Granada*
Tue Oct 7 - Green Bay, WI - EPIC Event Center*
Thu Oct 9 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues Chicago
Fri Oct 10 - Grand Rapids, MI - Intersection - Elevation
Sat Oct 11 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues Cleveland
Sun Oct 12 - Detroit, MI - Saint Andrew's Hall
Fri Oct 31 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom
Sat Nov 1 - McKees Rocks, PA - Roxian Theatre
Sun Nov 2 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa*
Tue Nov 4 - Albany, NY - Empire Live*
Wed Nov 5 - Boston, MA - Big Night Live
Fri Nov 7 - Portland, ME - Aura
Sat Nov 8 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom*
Sun Nov 9 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage
Tue Nov 11 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
Wed Nov 12 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground
Fri Nov 14 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live
Sat Nov 15 - Orlando, FL - Warped Tour
* Not A Live Nation Date
