GWAR Unleash ''The Return of Gor Gor'

(FP) In honor of their 40th anniversary, GWAR, the Scumdogs of the Universe and eternal masters of intergalactic mayhem, have unleashed their brand-new multimedia experience, 'The Return of Gor Gor,' today. More than just a release, 'The Return of Gor Gor' is a full-blown audio/visual assault, a grotesque, hilarious, and gloriously violent celebration of GWAR's shocking four-decade reign.

Alongside the release, GWAR has premiered a brand new video for "Tyrant King," a monstrous metal masterpiece delivered straight from the bowels of hell. The video features explosive live footage of GWAR and the mighty Gor Gor in all their blood-drenched, shock rock splendor, captured during the band's stage-wrecking, planet-scorching performances earlier this year. It marks another chapter in GWAR's unstoppable return to the battlefield of blood, boobs, and biledrivers.

When asked about the video for "Tyrant King," lead singer Blothar laments: "There is no manual for being a good parent, but I am pretty sure your kids shouldn't end up blowing dudes in a truck stop bathroom. My heart is broken! I tried to be a good mother. I guess they have to skin their own knees. Gor Gor, please come home. We love you."

'The Return of Gor Gor' arrives as GWAR continues their milestone celebration, including their upcoming headline tour across North America with support from Helmet, The Dwarves, and Blood Vulture. It also includes festival appearances at Riot Fest, Aftershock, and the Gathering of the Juggalos. Full dates below.

As if that weren't enough, the band will also stream their recent subterranean performance. "GWAR: Live From The Hellmouth" August 22 on VEEPS, continuing their celebration of 40 years of blood-soaked shock rock domination.

