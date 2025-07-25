Howard Jones Celebrating 'Dream Into Action' 40th With Limited Edition Release

(HGM) In honor of the 40th anniversary of the release of new wave icon Howard Jones' best-selling album, Dream Into Action, Cherry Red Records is set to release a limited edition orange-colored double vinyl on August 22nd.

Dubbed "Farmyard Sessions," the 20 track double LP contains 16 tracks that were previously only available on the bonus CD of 2018's sold-out DREAM INTO ACTION Superdeluxe box set.

These tracks were recorded at Farmyard Studios in the UK and have not been made available since 2018. An additional four tracks include special mixes and versions.

The artwork contains previously unseen images from the original DREAM INTO ACTION photo shoot with Simon Fowler.

Howard Jones' groundbreaking 1985 album, DREAM INTO ACTION, peaked at #2 in the UK charts and cracked the US Top 10. It went on to spawn global hit singles, "Things Can Only Get Better" (which experienced a resurgence after being featured on an episode of Netflix's Stranger Things) and "No One is to Blame" as well as "Life in One Day" and "Like to Get to Know You Well".

In celebration of the 40th anniversary of DREAM INTO ACTION, Howard Jones will soon embark on a global tour. The tour kicks off in the United States in September and will feature support from alternative pop favorites, Haircut 100 with SiriusXM First Wave DJ Richard Blade opening the show with his world-renowned DJ set (line-up for the United States only). The United States tour dates kick off at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on Tuesday, September 2nd. Please see below for the global itinerary to date.

1985 was also the year Jones performed at Live Aid, Wembley Stadium, alongside such legendary acts as David Bowie, Paul McCartney, and Phil Collins. Earlier that same year in February, Jones performed live, keytar in hand, at the Grammy Awards from L.A.'s Shrine Auditorium with Stevie Wonder, Herbie Hancock and Thomas Dolby as part of the "Synthesizer Showdown," performing a medley of their hits.

Electronic music pioneer Howard Jones has been a constant presence on the international touring scene for the past four decades, playing live in a number of different configurations including intimate solo shows and dates with his full high-tech band set-up. He first burst upon the contemporary music scene in 1983, with his very English songwriting and pioneering synthesizers with "New Song". His first two albums HUMAN'S LIB and DREAM INTO ACTION were worldwide hits. HUMAN'S LIB reached #1 in 1984 in the UK and featured the hits "New Song," and "What Is Love?" In 1985, Jones released the follow-up, DREAM INTO ACTION, which quickly became a Top Ten Platinum album in the United States and featured the smashes: "Things Can Only Get Better," "Life In One Day," "No One Is To Blame," and "Like To Get To Know You Well."

Howard Jones has sold upwards of 10 million albums worldwide and continues to make new music and tour the world. Jones has performed on NBC's top-rated morning and nighttime shows respectively, Today and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. His ubiquitous hits can be heard in such high-profile television series and films such as "Stranger Things," "Breaking Bad," "Watchmen," "The Carrie Diaries", "Superstore" and "Bumblebee". Howard Jones' most recent studio album is DIALOGUE, which was released in September, 2022. DIALOGUE is the third album in a trilogy of electronic releases from Jones with multi-media project ENGAGE coming out in 2015 and studio album TRANSFORM out in 2019. DIALOGUE garnered serious coverage in outlets such as Spin, Stereogum and more.

Howard Jones DREAM INTO ACTION FARMYARD SESSIONS DOUBLE VINYL track listing:

SIDE ONE

Things Can Only Get Better (early version)

Dream Into Action (early version)

No One Is To Blame (early version)

Look Mama (early version)

Assault And Battery (early version)

SIDE TWO

Automaton (Robot Man) (instrumental)

Is There A Difference (early version)

Elegy (early version)

Specialty (early version)

Why Look For The Key? (early version)

Hunger For The Flesh (early version)

SIDE THREE

Like To Get To Know You Well (alternative version)

Things Can Only Get Better (remix)

No One Is To Blame (TV version)

Things Can Only Get Better (radio mix)

You Jazzy Nork!

SIDE FOUR

No One Is To Blame (Lambs & Planes mix)

Like To Get To Know You Well (demo in HJ front room)

Look Mama (UK extended mix)

No One Is To Blame (remake)

Related Stories

Howard Jones Launching Dream Into Action 40th Anniversary Tour

Howard Jones Returning to His Roots With PIANO COMPOSED

ABC And Howard Jones Launching New U.S. Tour Leg

Killswitch Engage Reunited With Howard Jones At New England Metal And Hardcore Festival (2024 In Review)

News > Howard Jones