Koe Wetzel Shares New Song 'Surrounded'

(EBM) Koe Wetzel unveils highly-anticipated new single "Surrounded" today, July 25 - the first taste of new music since his chart-topping 9 Lives.

Co-written by Wetzel with Josh Serrato, Ashley Gorley and producer Gabe, "Surrounded" captures the aching aftermath of heartbreak and delves into the feeling of being trapped by a memory you can't outrun:

People say I'm losing my sh*t / Cause I ain't got rid of yours yet / From the brush by the sink / The champagne we won't drink / And the ring I guess you'll never get / There ain't nowhere I can hide / Got my whole damn world locked down / It's a prison in my mind / There ain't no breaking out

Initially teased during a radio event in February, the hard-driving track blending raw emotion with Wetzel's signature country-rock edge has since become a fixture in his live set, from a pair of home state stadium dates in Texas with Morgan Wallen to a high-energy run of summer festival dates amid Jim Bob World Tour legs with HARDY.

""The way fans have connected with 'Surrounded' at shows made it clear this needed to be the first new song we put out," notes Wetzel. "It's been fun seeing the fans hyped online this week and we're excited for everyone to finally hear the full version."

The release of "Surrounded" follows a landmark year that saw Wetzel hit five consecutive weeks at No. 1 with 9 Lives standout "High Road" featuring Jessie Murph, land on year-end "Best Of" lists from the likes of Rolling Stone, Billboard, LA Times, Tennessean, Holler and more, grace the covers or POLLSTAR and Billboard, plus receive three new RIAA certifications at the sold-out Red Rocks finale of the Damn Near Normal World Tour, which saw the renegade rockstar perform for well over 200,000 fans globally with over 96% of all headline tickets sold - and even spawned its own live album.

With new music out now, a nonstop touring schedule this summer and his Madison Square Garden debut this fall, Wetzel shows no signs of slowing down.

Related Stories

Koe Wetzel Releasing New Song 'Surrounded' This Week

Koe Wetzel And Polo G Join Jessie Murph At Coachella

Koe Wetzel Day Arrives With 'Live from the Damn Near Normal Tour' Release

Koe Wetzel Previews Live from the Damn Near Normal Tour

News > Koe Wetzel