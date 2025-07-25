LOLO Goes Fearless With 'The Devil Wears Converse'

(IPR) alt-rock + pop-punk maven LOLO is proud to announce her signing to Fearless Records with a brand new (and very relatable) single release, "the devil wears converse." The track is an "if you know you know" cautionary tale to all the girls falling head over heels for a certain type of boy. On the fiery, tongue-in-cheek earworm, the artist warns listeners to not be fooled by the cool shoes, 90s band tees, and backwards hats. It's the perfect anthem ahead of Vans Warped Tour's return this summer, which LOLO will be performing at during this weekend's stop in Long Beach, CA.

"'the devil wears converse' is a fun, playful song about giving into temptation. It tells the story of being drawn to someone you know is bad for you, but you don't think you can resist. It's about the disorienting pull of desire, where your better judgment loses to the prettiest monster in the room. Who knew the devil himself actually looked so damn cute?", LOLO commented about the new song release on Fearless - one of the world's leading independent rock labels.

On signing LOLO, Fearless Records President Andy Serrao commented, "We are thrilled to have LOLO as part of the Fearless family. She's a smart and sophisticated songwriter and vocalist and a proven live performer. We are excited about being part of this next phase of her career."

In celebration of this exciting new chapter in LOLO's career, she will be heading out on the massive "Bigger Than You Think!" U.S. tour with rock legends Simple Plan this summer - who she previously joined forces with on a fresh new edition of the iconic anthem "I'm Just a Kid." The dates commence on August 9 at Seattle's WAMU Theater, with stops in major markets including Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, and Boston before wrapping at Irving, TX's Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory on September 6. Later this fall, the Toronto native will embark on the final leg of her own U.S. headline run, commencing on November 6 at Buffalo's Rec Room and concluding on November 24 at Indianapolis' Hi-Fi. LOLO will also play the Orlando stop of Vans Warped Tour on November 15. For tickets and VIP packages to all forthcoming shows, please visit LOLO's official website. A full itinerary is also enclosed below.

With the release of LOLO's latest emotive single "the devil wears converse", she enters a new era in the wake of her deluxe edition debut album 'falling for robots and wishing I was one.' The powerhouse proves why her signature blend of vulnerability and pop-punk bite has resonated with audiences worldwide. Previously, LOLO has shared the stage with genre staples New Found Glory, State Champs, Boys Like Girls, and more, not to mention delivering electric performances at notable global festivals including Lollapalooza, Sad Summer, Slam Dunk, Download, Rock Am Ring, Rock Im Park, and beyond.

More new music from LOLO will be coming very soon.

