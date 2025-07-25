Lupe Fiasco Unveils New Single 'SOS'

(AT) Lupe Fiasco unveils "SOS," his self-produced single from Samurai DX, the deluxe edition of his critically acclaimed 2024 album Samurai. Bringing his sound back to the essentials without sacrificing complexity, Lupe shares this new single as anticipation rises for the Samurai DX release on August 22nd.

With acoustic bass and soulful saxes, "SOS" lays down a jazzy atmosphere packed with internal rhymes and slick turns of phrase that prove that the veteran Chicago rapper has not lost a step: "Recorded this out in Califo', but feel like Dallas to a palindrome, a salad on my palette, bro/Still eat a cannibal sandwich, though, mix the poison with the antidote and terrorize the whole talent show."

"SOS" is a song from Samurai DX, an expanded version of Lupe's 2024 album Samurai, and was originally recorded during the album's sessions. Produced in full by longtime collaborator Soundtrakk, the 8-song project earned widespread critical acclaim, with praise from Pitchfork, Rolling Stone, Billboard, and more for its cerebral lyricism and warm sonic palette. Along with "SOS," Samurai DX includes one additional new song, the Soundtrakk-produced "High Note."

Originally intended for the Samurai tracklist, "SOS" and "High Note" were cut for sake of brevity, but Lupe and manager Chill Patton recognized their quality, keeping them in the vault until the time was right. In addition, Samurai DX includes remixes to original album highlights "Samurai," "Palaces," and "Bigfoot" (now featuring a hook sung by singer-songwriter Troy Tyler), along with instrumental versions of all five tracks.

Samurai DX continues Lupe's exploration of the boundaries of hip-hop as an artform, as the legendary Chicago rapper knows a rap album can be as exquisitely crafted and delicately designed as fine art. Expanding the story of what Lupe Fiasco calls one of his "most personal projects to date," Samurai DX arrives in digital and physical formats on August 22nd via 1st & 15th / Thirty Tigers.

Marking their first in-studio collaboration since The Cool in 2007, the smooth, yet cerebral, 8-track album Samurai reunites Lupe, producer Soundtrakk, and co-CEO/manager Charles "Chill" Patton. During Patton's 17 years of incarceration, he continued his label-head and managerial duties, fueling the affectionate "Free Chilly" chant among Lupe's fans. With his 2023 release, that lore found its resolution, and he stepped immediately in as the executive producer for Samurai.

Samurai is Lupe's ninth studio album and is produced in full by Soundtrakk, making it their second full album collaboration following 2022's DRILL MUSIC IN ZION. It's home to singles such as the title track, "Samurai," praised by Rolling Stone, Complex, Billboard, HYPEBEAST, Clash, The Needle Drop, and more, plus a masterclass in difficulty, "Cake," with dense bars and shifting cadences that requires elite skill, and Lupe demolishes it with champion-grade performance. Other highlights include the orchestral, street freestyle-esque "No. 1 Headband" and the experimental "Mumble Rap."

Recently, Lupe Fiasco has kept busy with performances, including last Fall's "Samurai Tour," and a special performance at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, where he is a visiting professor teaching "Rap Theory and Practice," in May. His MIT concert formed part of "GHOTIING MIT: Public Art," an innovative project by the List Visual Arts Center that turns campus installations into live sonic experiences. On-site at nine distinct artworks, Lupe recorded new songs, capturing ambient field sounds and composing lyrics that respond in real time to each piece. Earlier this year, he further cemented his academic credentials by joining the faculty of the prestigious Peabody Institute at Johns Hopkins University.

This August, Lupe Fiasco joins the legendary Cypress Hill and underground heroes Atmosphere on their "Dank Daze of Summer Tour." Also featuring support from The Pharcyde.

