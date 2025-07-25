Michael Buble Expands 'It's Time' For 20th Anniversary

(fcc) Marking yet another milestone, Michael Buble will celebrate two decades of his multiplatinum second full-length offering, It's Time, with a brand new 20TH Anniversary Deluxe Edition out September 12, 2025. Boasting two previously unreleased tracks as well as bonus remixes, studio and live recordings, it will be available in multiple configurations, including 2LP Silver Vinyl, 2CD, and Digital Deluxe versions.
Setting the stage for its arrival, the GRAMMY Award-winning, multi-platinum superstar entertainer has excitedly unveiled an unreleased gem entitled "Just Like You" for the very first time today.
He initially wrote the song at 16-years-old. However, "Just Like You" stands out as classic Buble through and through with its warm production, vibrant instrumentation, and bold vocals. Given this spirit and soul, it's bound to be a fan favorite.
Additionally, the 20TH Anniversary Deluxe includes the wistful and nostalgic previously unreleased gem "I'll Be Seeing You." Plus, it features newly remastered bonus tracks such as "Mack The Knife," "Dream A Little Dream Of Me," "I'm Beginning To See The Light,"and more. Produced by a legendary triumvirate of David Foster, Humberto Gatica, and Tommy LiPuma, It's Time originally landed on February 8, 2005. It toppled the Billboard Jazz Albums Chart at #1 and cracked the Top 10 of the Billboard 200 at #7.
Buble joined the powerhouse coaching panel on NBC's The Voice in September 2024 and made a huge splash, taking home back-to-back wins on both Seasons 26 and 27. Next up, the two-time champion will return for Season 28 this September, which marks a historic, third consecutive season as a coach on the show. People broke the news and highlighted him as "one of the only artists in recent years to be a coach for more than two consecutive seasons." Of his experience on the show, Buble shared, "This is the best job I've ever had. Going to work every day is a joy. There's a reason why The Voice remains such a success after so many years, and it's because it really is about the artists. The talent on this show is incredible, and it's been such a beautiful experience to be a part of the process."
In 2024, he dropped the greatest hits album, The Best Of Buble-which consists of 21 essential tracks from across his catalog. A year prior, he impressively took home his fifth GRAMMY Award for "Higher" in the category of "Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album." He has scored 12 total nominations to date.
"It's Time" now to revisit this iconic album with Buble's definitive 20TH Anniversary Deluxe version!
TRACKLIST:
1. Feeling Good
2. A Foggy Day (In London Town)
3. You Don't Know Me
4. Quando, Quando, Quando (with Nelly Furtado)
5. Home
6. Can't Buy Me Love
7. The More I See You
8. Save the Last Dance for Me
9. Try a Little Tenderness
10. How Sweet It Is
11. Song for You (feat. Chris Botti)
12. I've Got You Under My Skin
13. You and I
14. Mack The Knife (Remastered)
15. Dream A Little Dream Of Me (Remastered)
16. Just Like You*
17. Home (Remix) (Remastered)
18. I'll Be Seeing You*
19. Nice 'n' Easy (Remastered)
20. Softly As I Leave You (Remastered)
21. It's All In The Game (Remastered)
22. I'm Beginning To See The Light (Remastered)
23. Feeling Good (Live 2005) (Remastered)
24. You'll Never Know (Live 2005) (Remastered)
25. My Funny Valentine (Live 2005) (Remastered)
*PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED
