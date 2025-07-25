Morgan Wallen Teams With Lil Wayne and Rick Ross For 'Miami' Remix

(EBM) After teasing a new rendition of his Keith Whitley-inspired "Miami" in The Magic City itself during his walkouts at Hard Rock Stadium on July 11 and 12, Morgan Wallen's remix featuring rappers Lil Wayne and Rick Ross is available now.
Wallen first tossed the idea of featuring a rapper on the Charlie Handsome produced song during his interview with Theo Von in April, stating at the time, "It seemed like it could use a rapper on there. I didn't end up using a feature... it's one of those songs where it wouldn't be surprising if we got a remix and did that once it's out."
"Miami" is track 35-of-37 on Wallen's fourth studio album, I'm The Problem, released in May. I'm The Problem remained atop the Billboard 200 chart for eight consecutive weeks in the US and Canada, and has already yielded four No. 1's at Country radio, including "Just In Case," which is on its third week at No. 1, and the title track, which remained at No. 1 for eight weeks.
Upon its release, I'm The Problem debuted at No. 1 globally across seven countries, while Wallen also broke his own record for the most simultaneous entries in Billboard Hot 100 History, with 37 songs charting on release week - claiming all top three spots. Wallen has since claimed 10 weeks with at least three songs in the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming the only country artist to achieve this feat. Wallen is on his ninth consecutive week atop the all-genre Billboard Artist 100 chart - marking 28 career weeks on top.
Abroad, I'm The Problem became Wallen's first album to debut at No. 1 on the UK Official Charts, making him one of only five artists to debut at summit with a country album. In Australia, I'm The Problem became the longest-running No. 1 album by a country artist in 10 years, with three consecutive weeks atop the ARIA albums chart, while "What I Want (feat. Tate McRae)" recently topped Australia's Country Airplay chart.
The project sparked Wallen's 2025 I'm The Problem Tour, which is currently underway, with just 12 dates remaining. I'm The Problem Tour included previous stops in Houston, TX; Miami Gardens, FL; Glendale, AZ and two consecutive nights at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, WI, marking the largest concerts in the state's history.
With upcoming stops in Seattle, WA; Cleveland, OH; Foxborough, MA and more, I'm The Problem Tour features a rotating lineup of guests including Brooks & Dunn, Miranda Lambert, Thomas Rhett and Koe Wetzel in direct support with Gavin Adcock, Corey Kent, Ella Langley and Anne Wilson as second-of-four, and Zach John King added as first-of-four on all remaining dates.
Morgan Wallen 2025 I'm The Problem Tour Remaining Dates:
July 25 // Lumen Field // Seattle, WA w/ Anne Wilson and Miranda Lambert
July 26 // Lumen Field // Seattle, WA w/ Anne Wilson and Brooks & Dunn
Aug 1 // Levi's Stadium // Santa Clara, CA w/ Anne Wilson and Miranda Lambert
Aug 2 // Levi's Stadium // Santa Clara, CA w/ Anne Wilson and Brooks & Dunn
Aug 15 // Huntington Bank Field // Cleveland, OH w/ Ella Langley and Miranda Lambert
Aug 16 // Huntington Bank Field // Cleveland, OH w/ Ella Langley and Thomas Rhett
Aug 22 // Gillette Stadium // Foxborough, MA w/ Corey Kent and Miranda Lambert
Aug 23 // Gillette Stadium // Foxborough, MA w/ Corey Kent and Miranda Lambert
Sep 4 // Rogers Centre // Toronto, ON w/ Gavin Adcock and Miranda Lambert
Sep 5 // Rogers Centre // Toronto, ON w/ Gavin Adcock and Brooks & Dunn
Sep 12 // Commonwealth Stadium // Edmonton, AB w/ Ella Langley and Miranda Lambert
Sep 13 // Commonwealth Stadium // Edmonton, AB w/ Ella Langley and Brooks & Dunn
*Zach John King added as first-of-four on all remaining dates
