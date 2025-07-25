Parker McCollum Stars in Newest Episode of Spotify's OUTSIDE Series

() Multi-Platinum Country superstar, Parker McCollum, has released "Live from Austin, TX" for Spotify's latest episode collection of its original video performance series, OUTSIDE.

Recorded in late spring of 2025, McCollum, who recently released his self-titled album, PARKER MCCOLLUM (his highest album debut to date), will give fans exclusive live performances of album tracks "Solid Country Gold," "My Blue," and "Watch Me Bleed."

The Spotify OUTSIDE series offers live, exclusive performances, recorded by artists in unique locations. Filmed at the H-5 Ranch in late Spring of 2025, Parker McCollum chose the scenic backdrop of Texas Hill Country as the setting for his Spotify OUTSIDE session to illustrate the beauty of the place he calls home.

The Texas native, who still resides in the area, drew much of the inspiration for his latest self-titled album (released on June 27th) from the red dirt he was raised on. In light of the recent tragic flooding, which devastated the Texas community, we encourage you to please visit Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country to see how you can help as relief efforts continue in rebuilding the community.

Be sure to catch McCollum out on the road throughout the rest of 2025 during his PARKER MCCOLLUM Tour.

Check it out below and on Spotify

