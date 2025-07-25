.

Parker McCollum Stars in Newest Episode of Spotify's OUTSIDE Series

07-25-2025
Parker McCollum Stars in Newest Episode of Spotify's OUTSIDE Series

() Multi-Platinum Country superstar, Parker McCollum, has released "Live from Austin, TX" for Spotify's latest episode collection of its original video performance series, OUTSIDE.

Recorded in late spring of 2025, McCollum, who recently released his self-titled album, PARKER MCCOLLUM (his highest album debut to date), will give fans exclusive live performances of album tracks "Solid Country Gold," "My Blue," and "Watch Me Bleed."

The Spotify OUTSIDE series offers live, exclusive performances, recorded by artists in unique locations. Filmed at the H-5 Ranch in late Spring of 2025, Parker McCollum chose the scenic backdrop of Texas Hill Country as the setting for his Spotify OUTSIDE session to illustrate the beauty of the place he calls home.

The Texas native, who still resides in the area, drew much of the inspiration for his latest self-titled album (released on June 27th) from the red dirt he was raised on. In light of the recent tragic flooding, which devastated the Texas community, we encourage you to please visit Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country to see how you can help as relief efforts continue in rebuilding the community.

Be sure to catch McCollum out on the road throughout the rest of 2025 during his PARKER MCCOLLUM Tour.

Check it out below and on Spotify

Related Stories
Parker McCollum Stars in Newest Episode of Spotify's OUTSIDE Series

Parker McCollum Announces New Year's Eve Show

Miranda Lambert, Parker McCollum, Kelly Clarkson Lead Band Together Texas Lineup

Stream Parker McCollum's New Album

Parker McCollum Celebrating New Album with TV Appearances This Week

News > Parker McCollum

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Watch mgk's 'Miss Sunshine' Video- LOLO Goes Fearless With 'The Devil Wears Converse'- Three Days Grace Deliver 'Kill Me Fast'- more

Ozzy Osbourne TV Specials Air This Weekend- Led Zeppelin Releasing New Live EP For 'Physical Graffiti' 50th Anniversary- Paul McCartney- more

Day In Country

Morgan Wallen Teams With Lil Wayne and Rick Ross For 'Miami' Remix- Koe Wetzel Shares New Song 'Surrounded'- The Band CAMINO Release New Album- more

-
Day In Pop

3OH!3 Return With 'Slushie'- David Guetta Releases New Version Of 'Golden'- Baha Men's Who Let The Dogs Out 25th Anniversary Remix- more

Reviews

Live: Candlelight Concerts: 90s Unplugged

Montana Silversmiths Has Cool Jewelry for National Day of the Cowboy

Rock Reads: Pink Floyd: Behind the Music By Mike Evans

Nice Jazz Fest Set to Rock the French Riviera

Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 4: The Cruise Wraps Up In Reykjavik

Latest News

The Revenge of Alice Cooper Arrives

SABATON Share Two New Songs To Announce 'Legends' Album

Roulette Celebrate Album Release With 'We Remember You' Video

GWAR Unleash ''The Return of Gor Gor'

Watch mgk's 'Miss Sunshine' Video

LOLO Goes Fearless With 'The Devil Wears Converse'

Three Days Grace Deliver 'Kill Me Fast'

Greta Van Fleet And Ida Mae Offshoot Mirador Debut With 'Feels Like Gold'