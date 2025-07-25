PRYVT Tap Big Naughty For 'When I Go'

(2b) Emerging Canadian-Korean band PRYVT make their highly anticipated return with the release of their new song "When I Go," featuring Korean rapper Big Naughty. Written and produced by members Hanuel and Justin "JT" Tecson, the song blends warm, laid-back production with soulful melodies and an alt-pop infused beat, while Big Naughty's reflective verse adds depth to its smooth, nostalgic feel.

"'When I Go' is a song about losing the memory of someone you love," recalls Hanuel. "It could be viewed in either perspective. The one to lose the memories or the one to see the memories being lost. But choosing to stick by each other through everything and hoping the lost memories to be found in the mind once again."

In conjunction, the new track was released alongside an accompanying video that was shot in Canada and self-directed by PRYVT (Big Naughty's scene was recorded in Seoul). Through this new visual, the group has crafted their own immersive, cinematic blend of alt-rock and bedroom pop steeped in romance and the search for connection.

Hanuel adds, "The video represents the two lovers reuniting and being able to share the moment together again. The sense of anxiousness and relief is a big factor in what the video is wanting to portray."

Formed online in 2023, PRYVT met virtually and started making music together on a Discord server. Hailing from Vancouver, the two members came from strikingly different backgrounds: Hanuel was a child of pastors who grew up listening almost exclusively to worship music and old Korean ballads while Justin "JT" Tecson studied jazz in high school before discovering a passion for producing and DJing. By the time they connected on Discord, though, they shared a similar sense of burnout from their solo careers.

In the months that followed, the duo would go on to release five singles, treating each as a chapter in a larger story, which they conveyed through their debut album &Scene. With little information available on the group, listeners began coming up with their own theories, examining the band's social media for clues and spreading their music like wildfire.

At times, the lyrics slip between English and Korean, but the emotions they convey transcend language, tapping into universal feelings of longing and desire, heartbreak and confusion, growth and acceptance. Last year, PRYVT performed alongside slchld and opened for wave to earth on their extensive North American fall tour.

