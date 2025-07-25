Robert Jon & The Wreck Share 'I Wanna Give It'

(PPR) Southern California roots-rockers Robert Jon & The Wreck continue the rollout of their upcoming album Heartbreaks & Last Goodbyes with the release of their latest single, "I Wanna Give It," out now via Joe Bonamassa's Journeyman Records.

Co-written during the quiet, uncertain stretch when touring had come to a halt, "I Wanna Give It" takes inspiration from long nights spent jamming with friends on a porch in San Juan Capistrano. "It was a bit of a throwback," shares lead guitarist Henry James. "We'd play acoustic guitars into the early hours, doing whatever we could to keep our minds at ease."

Written in collaboration with longtime friends Ian Cullen and Shane Krevoy (who also co-wrote "Oh Miss Carolina"), the track was brought to life with producer Dave Cobb at the helm, capturing the warm, wistful tone of a country-leaning rock song that feels both deeply personal and instantly familiar.

Lyrically, "I Wanna Give It" tells a story of fearless love and reckless abandon - of running away with someone even when the outcome is uncertain. "It doesn't necessarily have a happy ending," James says, "but it's told with no regrets. Love can blind us sometimes, but it can also inspire us to live boldly. That's something we all deserve to feel."

"I Wanna Give It" is the latest in a powerful string of singles leading up to Heartbreaks & Last Goodbyes, following the smoldering "Keep Myself Clean," the haunting "Dark Angel," the swaggering "Better Of Me," the electrifying "Highway," and the reflective "Ashes in the Snow." Each track builds on the album's emotional arc and further expands the band's range, offering a deeply felt meditation on love, loss, and finding your footing again.

Recorded in Savannah, Georgia, with Cobb, the album captures the group's dynamic live energy and tight-knit chemistry, honed through years of touring together. Mixed by Greg Gordon (Chris Stapleton, Sturgill Simpson), Heartbreaks & Last Goodbyes will be available August 22nd on CD, digital platforms, and limited-edition colored vinyl, with special merch bundles also on offer.

Since forming in 2011, Robert Jon & The Wreck - Robert Jon Burrison (vocals, guitar), Henry James (lead guitar, vocals), Andrew Espantman (drums, vocals), Warren Murrel (bass), and Jake Abernathie (keys) - have carved out a loyal international following with their Southern-tinged rock-and-soul sound, sharp songwriting, and explosive live shows.

The band recently wrapped up a summer European tour, with dates in Germany, the Netherlands, and Belgium, including standout appearances at Hookrock Festival and Melkweg in Amsterdam. Now back in the US, they're gearing up for a packed August with headlining shows and summer festivals, including shows at Fargo Blues Festival, Stone Pier, Madison Ribberfest, and Telluride Blues and Brews Festival. A Fall U.S. tour is set to be announced next week.

