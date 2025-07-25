.

Roulette Celebrate Album Release With 'We Remember You' Video

07-25-2025
(FP) Swedish AOR/melodic rockers Roulette proudly unveil their brand-new album 'GO!,' out now via Black Lodge/Sound Pollution. Produced by Chris Rehn at Boxroom Studios, 'GO!' features 10 fresh tracks, each with its own unique vibe, and the band is confident fans will each find a personal favorite.

Alongside the album, Roulette have released a deeply emotional new single and music video, "We Remember You." The song is a heartfelt tribute to former band member Tomas Nesslin, who sadly passed away in 2021. With lyrics penned by lead singer Thomas, "We Remember You" reflects on their enduring friendship and loss.

The music video features powerful archival footage from the 1980s, offering a nostalgic and moving look back at the band's early days.

