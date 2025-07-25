(FP) Swedish AOR/melodic rockers Roulette proudly unveil their brand-new album 'GO!,' out now via Black Lodge/Sound Pollution. Produced by Chris Rehn at Boxroom Studios, 'GO!' features 10 fresh tracks, each with its own unique vibe, and the band is confident fans will each find a personal favorite.
Alongside the album, Roulette have released a deeply emotional new single and music video, "We Remember You." The song is a heartfelt tribute to former band member Tomas Nesslin, who sadly passed away in 2021. With lyrics penned by lead singer Thomas, "We Remember You" reflects on their enduring friendship and loss.
The music video features powerful archival footage from the 1980s, offering a nostalgic and moving look back at the band's early days.
Watch mgk's 'Miss Sunshine' Video- LOLO Goes Fearless With 'The Devil Wears Converse'- Three Days Grace Deliver 'Kill Me Fast'- more
Ozzy Osbourne TV Specials Air This Weekend- Led Zeppelin Releasing New Live EP For 'Physical Graffiti' 50th Anniversary- Paul McCartney- more
Morgan Wallen Teams With Lil Wayne and Rick Ross For 'Miami' Remix- Koe Wetzel Shares New Song 'Surrounded'- The Band CAMINO Release New Album- more
3OH!3 Return With 'Slushie'- David Guetta Releases New Version Of 'Golden'- Baha Men's Who Let The Dogs Out 25th Anniversary Remix- more
Live: Candlelight Concerts: 90s Unplugged
Montana Silversmiths Has Cool Jewelry for National Day of the Cowboy
Rock Reads: Pink Floyd: Behind the Music By Mike Evans
Nice Jazz Fest Set to Rock the French Riviera
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 4: The Cruise Wraps Up In Reykjavik
The Revenge of Alice Cooper Arrives
SABATON Share Two New Songs To Announce 'Legends' Album
Roulette Celebrate Album Release With 'We Remember You' Video
GWAR Unleash ''The Return of Gor Gor'
Watch mgk's 'Miss Sunshine' Video
LOLO Goes Fearless With 'The Devil Wears Converse'
Three Days Grace Deliver 'Kill Me Fast'
Greta Van Fleet And Ida Mae Offshoot Mirador Debut With 'Feels Like Gold'