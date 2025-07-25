SABATON Share Two New Songs To Announce 'Legends' Album

(SRO) SABATON will release their 11th studio album LEGENDS on October 17. Throughout the aptly titled LEGENDS, which blends rock and history for fans of all ages, SABATON delve into some of history's greatest and most loved characters such as Jeanne D'arc (also known as Joan of Arc), Napoleon Bonaparte, Julius Caesar, and the legendary swordmaster Miyamoto Musashi.
As a special celebratory gift to their legions of loyal fans around the world, SABATON-to coincide with the long-awaited announcement of their new album-is releasing not one, but two brand new songs from LEGENDS, available today (July 25) on all digital outlets.
LEGENDS will be available across various different physical formats and retailer exclusives including CD, 2 CD digibook, 2 CD earbook (both including the exclusive Storyteller Edition), 11 unique vinyl editions (including a special vinyl color and exclusive artwork each), additional exclusive vinyl colors and a limited box set (including another exclusive vinyl color, the 2 CD earbook, and a colored cassette as an exclusive format).
Amongst 11 unique vinyl editions, each one portraying one legendary figure, LEGENDS will be available as the "Hannibal Edition" and the "Miyamoto Musashi Edition," which are linked to today's song releases for "Lightning at the Gates" (Hannibal) and "The Duelist" (Miyamoto Musashi).
