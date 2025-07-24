Slipknot Share Unreleased Demo of 'Prosthetics' From Debut's Deluxe Reissue

(as) Slipknot announce Slipknot (25th Anniversary Edition) - a deluxe reissue celebrating the release of their iconic eponymous debut album which catapulted the band in 1999. This special release immortalizes the band's creative process at the time when the Iowa nine went from a newly-signed fledgling metal act, to an unexpected and unstoppable cultural force that redefined heavy music for a new generation.

Slipknot (25th Anniversary Edition) will be available in stores and across digital retailers on September 5, 2025 via Roadrunner Records. Earlier this week Slipknot released a special edition of the box set directly to fans.

Limited to 100 blood filled vinyl copies via their secret site 742617000027.net, the edition sold out in seconds, crashing the website in the process. Available for pre-order today are a 6LP Box Set with blood splattered vinyl (limited to 1899 copies), 2LP, and 2CD in addition to digital on streaming services.

Depending on the format, this release includes the original Ross Robinson produced album, plus recordings which only the band and their inner circle heard at the time of the production. All collected from the original sources, these include unreleased takes, alternate versions, and mixes from SR Audio, Indigo Ranch and more, as well as 'test mixes' from alternate mixers. Not only are these recordings the full story behind the recording of this now-iconic album, they also chart the course of choices made and paths taken, and how the Slipknot the world knows today came to be

Today Slipknot share their unreleased demo of "Prosthetics" which was recorded before the band entered Indigo Ranch with Ross Robinson. The demo was then refined in the studio, ultimately landing on their debut album.

As much as the debut album set the stage, Slipknot was also a band unleashed on live audiences in 1999, who had never seen anything like it. Performances on their first world tour cycle are legendary, and the band's impact was swift as global audiences bore witness. Word-of-mouth spread like a virus. This package includes recordings of shows that bookend one chaotic year: the 1999 show in Hartford, CT captures the unbridled raw power of a small stage, while the 2000 UK recordings document the band's ability to harness the small stage energy and deliver to a mainstage crowd. The audio was pulled from the soundboard's digital audio tapes, carefully remixed and mastered for the first time - all chosen by the band to best represent the intensity and spirit of the band's earliest days.

The time to share these recordings with the world is finally here.

LP 1: Slipknot - Tracklist:

The seminal debut album from Slipknot.

Side 1

742617000027

(sic)

Eyeless

Wait and Bleed

Surfacing

Spit It Out

Tattered and Torn

Me Inside

Side 2

Liberate

Prosthetics

No Life

Diluted

Only One

Scissors

*LP 2 & 3: Indigo Ranch Mixes - Tracklist:

The legendary Indigo Ranch mixes. In 1999 the band gathered at Malibu's Indigo Ranch to record their breakthrough debut. These early rough mixes showcase the raw energy and chaotic vibe before the final Ross Robinson mixes.

Side 1

(sic)

Eyeless

Surfacing

Tattered and Torn

Side 2

Only One

Liberate

Suck These Nuts (Get This)

Killing Leslie

Side 3

Me Inside

Wait and Bleed

No Life

Interloper (Diluted)

Side 4

Spit It Out

Eeyore

Scissors

LP 4: Demos and Alternate Mixes - Tracklist:

Side One: Demos - These are the original demos recorded before the band entered Indigo Ranch with Ross Robinson. These demos were then refined in the studio to become the debut album. Some of the actual tracks from the demos were used in the final mixes.

Side Two: Jay Baumgardner and Ulrich Wild Mixes - The band and label wanted to have test mixes done before finalizing the album and connected with two other renowned mixers to see what they would do to the mixes. Each has a different take on the tracks.

Side 1

Wait and Bleed (Demo)

Snap (Demo)

Interloper (Demo)

Despise (Demo)

Only One (Demo)

Me Inside (Demo)

Prosthetics (Demo)

Side 2

Surfacing (Jay Baumgardner Mix)

Only One (Jay Baumgardner Mix)

No Life (Jay Baumgardner Mix)

(sic) (Ulrich Wild Mix)

Purity

Eeyore

*LP 5 & 6: Live - Tracklist:

Months after the debut album, the band took to the road and these live recordings showcase the band's atmospheric rise from headlining Hartford, Connecticut's legendary 1200 seat Webster Theater in September of 1999, to playing in front of massive crowds in the UK and Iowa in late 2000.

Side 1

Wait and Bleed (Live in Hartford 1999)

Surfacing (Live in Hartford 1999)

Purity (Live in Hartford 1999)

Spit It Out (Live in Hartford 1999)

Eeyore (Live in Hartford 1999)

Side 2

(sic) (Live in the UK 2000)

Eyeless (Live in the UK 2000)

No Life (Live in the UK 2000)

Eeyore (Live in the UK 2000)

Liberate (Live in the UK 2000)

Side 3

Purity (Live in the UK 2000)

Prosthetics (Live in the UK 2000)

Spit It Out (Live in the UK 2000)

Wait and Bleed (Live in the UK 2000)

Get This (Live in the UK 2000)

Side 4

Surfacing (Live in the UK 2000)

Me Inside (Live in the UK 2000)

Scissors (Live in Iowa 2000)

*LP Exclusive To Box Set Only

