Taking Back Sunday Reuniting With Fred Mascherino For Upcoming Tour

(BPM) After having him join them in their performance last night at Great South Bay Music Festival, beloved rock band Taking Back Sunday announced that they are welcoming back guitarist Fred Mascherino for their upcoming tour with Coheed and Cambria. Mascherino will be filling in for John Nolan, who has shared his intentions to take a short break from touring to spend time with his family.
Mascherino was a full-time member of Taking Back Sunday from 2004-2007, and wrote and recorded with the band on their seminal albums Where You Want to Be and Louder Now. Late last year he made a guest appearance at their 2024 holiday show, marking the group's first time on stage together in over 15 years. Fred has continued to work on several musical projects including starting the label Heading East Records.
Fans can catch Taking Back Sunday on the road this summer with Coheed and Cambria. The co-headline tour kicks off on August 16th in St. Louis, with stops to follow in Chicago, Philadelphia, Nashville, Dallas, Los Angeles, and more, including a stop at the legendary Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Denver.
8/16 - St. Louis, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park
8/17 - Indianapolis, IN @ Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
8/19 - Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
8/20 - Minneapolis, MN @ Armory
8/22 - Detroit, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
8/23 - Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! Outdoors
8/24 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
8/26 - Baltimore, MD @ Pier Six Pavilion
8/27 - Philadelphia, PA @ Highmark Skyline Stage at the Mann
8/29 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
8/30 - Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
9/2 - Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
9/3 - Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
9/5 - Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
9/6 - Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
9/8 - Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
9/9 - Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater
9/10 - Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
9/12 - Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
9/14 - Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
9/15 - San Diego, CA @ Gallagher Square at Petco Park
9/17 - Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
9/18 - Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre
9/20 - Portland, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn
9/21 - Seattle, WA @ Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery
