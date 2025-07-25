The Band CAMINO Release New Album 'NeverAlways'

(Atlantic) The Band CAMINO is back and bigger than ever. The Nashville-based trio - Jeffery Jordan, Spencer Stewart, and Garrison Burgess - have today released their hotly anticipated third studio album NeverAlways, available now via Atlantic Records.

NeverAlways is highlighted by standout track "What You Can't Have" along with previously released singles "Stupid Questions" and "Infinity," both co-written with longtime collaborators Seth Ennis and Schmidt (capturing the classic CAMINO sound first heard on hit singles "Daphne Blue" and "See Through"). The eleven-track collection also sees the trio team up with the likes of Captain Cuts, Jonah Shy (Role Model, Shawn Mendes), Gabe Simon (Noah Kahan, Gracie Abrams) & more.

"'NeverAlways' is a reflection of our past couple of years as a band - sonically and emotionally. We wrote these songs in a period of intense change, but making it felt like returning to ourselves in a way - like growing up and becoming a kid again all at once. It's an album about getting caught up in extremes - life, death, never, and always. But finally understanding that real living, the good stuff, happens somewhere in between." - THE BAND CAMINO

The band's NeverAlways fall headline tour kicks off October 10th in Atlanta, GA with stops at Los Angeles' Hollywood Palladium on October 23rd and New York's Brooklyn Paramount on November 11th ahead of UK, European, and Australia/New Zealand legs continuing through February 2026.

