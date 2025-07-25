The Band CAMINO Release New Album 'NeverAlways'

(Atlantic) The Band CAMINO is back and bigger than ever. The Nashville-based trio - Jeffery Jordan, Spencer Stewart, and Garrison Burgess - have today released their hotly anticipated third studio album NeverAlways, available now via Atlantic Records.
NeverAlways is highlighted by standout track "What You Can't Have" along with previously released singles "Stupid Questions" and "Infinity," both co-written with longtime collaborators Seth Ennis and Schmidt (capturing the classic CAMINO sound first heard on hit singles "Daphne Blue" and "See Through"). The eleven-track collection also sees the trio team up with the likes of Captain Cuts, Jonah Shy (Role Model, Shawn Mendes), Gabe Simon (Noah Kahan, Gracie Abrams) & more.
"'NeverAlways' is a reflection of our past couple of years as a band - sonically and emotionally. We wrote these songs in a period of intense change, but making it felt like returning to ourselves in a way - like growing up and becoming a kid again all at once. It's an album about getting caught up in extremes - life, death, never, and always. But finally understanding that real living, the good stuff, happens somewhere in between." - THE BAND CAMINO
The band's NeverAlways fall headline tour kicks off October 10th in Atlanta, GA with stops at Los Angeles' Hollywood Palladium on October 23rd and New York's Brooklyn Paramount on November 11th ahead of UK, European, and Australia/New Zealand legs continuing through February 2026.
The Band CAMINO Announce New Album And Tour
The Band CAMINO Reveal New Single 'Baggy Jeans'
The Band Camino Surprise Fans With 'Bruises' EP
The Band Camino Release 'Last Man In The World' Lyric Video
Ozzy Osbourne TV Specials Air This Weekend- Led Zeppelin Releasing New Live EP For 'Physical Graffiti' 50th Anniversary- Paul McCartney- more
Black Sabbath Lead Tributes To Ozzy Osbourne- Buckingham Nicks Returning With Very First Reissue- Slash Creating Halloween Horror Nights Experiences- more
Watch Asleep At The Wheel 'Riding High In Texas' With New Video- Trisha Yearwood and Friends Celebrate Linda Ronstadt and L.A. Country-Rock- more
Watch Sam Smith's New 'To Be Free' Video- 'Lilith Fair: Building A Mystery' Documentary TV Premiere In September- Daniel Johnston- more
Montana Silversmiths Has Cool Jewelry for National Day of the Cowboy
Rock Reads: Pink Floyd: Behind the Music By Mike Evans
Nice Jazz Fest Set to Rock the French Riviera
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 4: The Cruise Wraps Up In Reykjavik
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 3: All Ashore! The Cruise Reaches Norway and Iceland
Slipknot Share Unreleased Demo of 'Prosthetics' From Debut's Deluxe Reissue
DED Announce New Album With 'ERASER' Visualizer
Eagles Legend Don Felder Guests On Rock & Roll High School Podcast
Aerosmith Offshoot Close Enemies Postpone Tour Dates
Our Lady Peace Conclude 30th Anniversary Celebration With New Version Of 'Whatever (Redux)'
The Veer Union Unleash 'Sea Of Fear' Video
Ozzy Osbourne TV Specials Air This Weekend
Led Zeppelin Releasing New Live EP For 'Physical Graffiti' 50th Anniversary