The Modbeats Deliver Summer Anthem With 'Frankie'

(TPR) The Modbeats return with their new single "Frankie," a fast-driving, sun-drenched anthem that captures the timeless thrill of ditching the city for a wild night on the coast. Blending retro surf rock with garage energy and classic pop nostalgia, "Frankie" taps into the kind of carefree rebellion that feels both cinematic and urgent.

The single, available now on all major streaming platforms, marks the final release ahead of the band's debut LP, due out September 5 via Mayleen Records. The full album will be available on vinyl and all major digital platforms.

Written during the waning days of the pandemic, "Frankie" was born from a longing for joy, connection, and escape. "We suspect that those who reside on the coasts will dig the vibe verbatim-hopping in the convertible with your best friends, getting the hell out of the city, and heading to the shore blasting rock 'n' roll en route to one hell of a party," the band shares. "Perhaps at said party you meet someone who will change your life? Perhaps you don't. It doesn't matter... You take your chances. You plead your case." Produced in Asbury Park, NJ while recording their debut album, "Frankie" was written and composed by Philip Dunn and recorded using his Fender Stratocaster, including on his favorite part of the track: the Chuck Berry-meets-Eddie Van Halen-meets-Beach Boys inspired solo. "It's a fun song. A summer song for blasting in the car, hopefully en route to a party with some rockabilly music!" The lyrics paint vivid scenes of moonlit drives, rebellious parties, and rock-fueled romance: "There's a rockabilly party on a Saturday night / Driving up from Philly beneath the pale moonlight / '57 Chevy rolling on to the shore / Nights like this are getting rare anymore." At its heart, "Frankie" is more than a throwback: it's a reaction. Echoing the spirit of Jim Morrison, they declare: "We're gonna have our kicks before the whole sh*thouse goes up in flames."

The Modbeats are a high-voltage four-piece made up of Philip Dunn (vocals, guitar), Scott Matison (bass), Fizz (drums), and Joe Mandia (guitar), breathing new life into classic rock through a bold blend of surf, jangle-pop, blues, rockabilly, and psychedelia. Since forming in 2023, the band has carved out a distinct space in the modern rock scene with their music, which has been featured on WXPN's Power Pop Extravaganza and received praise from outlets like The Philadelphia Inquirer, Rock at Night, Grimy Goods, and Powerpopaholic. Their electrifying live shows and unmistakable sonic identity also earned them a coveted spot on Music Connection's Hot 100 Live Unsigned Artists and Bands of 2024.

With shimmering guitars and pounding drums, "Frankie" is a nostalgic yet defiant invitation to turn up the volume and take the ride. Stream "Frankie" now on all platforms, and stay tuned for the full-length debut album from The Modbeats, arriving September 5 on vinyl and digital formats.

That Sound: The Modbeats' The Setting Sons

