The Oak Ridge Boys Announce 2025 'American Made Christmas Tour'

(2911) For more than three decades, GRAMMY Award winners and Country Music Hall of Fame inductees The Oak Ridge Boys have brought one of the most beloved Christmas shows in country music to audiences across the nation.

This year, they're excited to announce that their 'American Made Christmas Tour' will return for a limited run of holiday performances in select cities. Offering fans another chance to experience the magic of the season, this year's musical celebration will feature breathtaking visuals, falling snow, and beautifully decorated Christmas trees, creating a picture-perfect setting for a night of festive joy.

The group will deliver a heartwarming mix of traditional and contemporary holiday favorites, along with some of their most iconic hits. Fans can also expect cherished selections from their seven bestselling Christmas albums. Don't miss this unforgettable, family-friendly holiday tradition that promises to inspire, entertain, and create memories to last a lifetime.

"Christmas time has always been our favorite time of year," shares Duane Allen. "Getting to see everyone during the holidays, singing our favorite Christmas songs, both traditional and new, is something I look forward to all year long. Come on out and see us if you can."

DEC 04 - Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall / Sarasota, Fla.

DEC 05 - Anderson Music Hall / Hiawassee, Ga.

DEC 07 - Niswonger Performing Arts Center / Greeneville, Tenn.

DEC 11 - The Grand Theater / Wausau, Wis.

DEC 12 - Medina Entertainment Center / Medina, Minn.

DEC 13 - Crystal Grand Music Theatre / Wisconsin Dells, Wis.

DEC 18 - Honeywell Center - Ford Theater / Wabash, Ind.

DEC 19 - Canton Palace Theatre / Canton, Ohio

DEC 20 - Midland Center For The Arts / Midland, Mich.

Related Stories

The Oak Ridge Boys Release 'Come On Home' Video

The Oak Ridge Boys Add Dates To American Made Farewell Tour

Country Stars Paid Tribute To The Oak Ridge Boys' Joe Bonsall (2024 In Review)

The Oak Ridge Boys' Joe Bonsall's Final Book Now Available

News > The Oak Ridge Boys