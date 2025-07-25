Three Days Grace Deliver 'Kill Me Fast'

(The Syndicate) Three Days Grace have released the latest track off of Alienation with the emotionally-charged "Kill Me Fast", available across all digital streaming platforms today. "Kill Me Fast" serves as a follow up to #1 hits "Apologies" and "Mayday", off the upcoming album, both of which hit #1 shortly after release, and recently released rock anthem "Dominate" which sets the tone as the first track on the upcoming record.

Adam Gontier shares "'Kill Me Fast' is one of my favorite songs this band has ever written. It's about ripping the band aid off. It's a plea to someone who's already halfway out the door, to just let you go. Don't keep me hanging on while you figure your life out. It's about the slow torture of not knowing where you stand. That moment when silence hurts more than the truth, and you're begging for the cut just to stop the bleeding."

Three Days Grace continues to balance moments of extreme emotion on an axis of pummeling hard rock anthems and pensive balladry. Along the way, the multi-platinum record-breaking Ontario, Canada band have amassed billions of streams and millions of album sales, sold out arenas on multiple continents, and reached unprecedented heights, earning a staggering 20 total #1 entries on the Mediabase Active Rock Chart and 19 total #1 entries on Billboard's Mainstream Rock charts.

Three Days Grace recently entered the esteemed Spotify "Billions Club" as their rock anthem "I Hate Everything About You" crosses 1 Billion streams on the digital streaming platform. Released in 2003, the single has since become embedded in rock history.

To date, their veritable arsenal of number one includes "Home", "Just Like You", "Pain", "Animal I Have Become", "Never Too Late", "Break", "Good Life", "World So Cold", "Misery Loves My Company", "The High Road", "Chalk Outline", "I am Machine, "Painkiller", "The Mountain", "Infra-Red", "Right Left Wrong", "So Called Life", "Lifetime" and "Mayday" and "Apologies".

After Three Days Grace surprised fans with the return of the band's original singer Adam Gontier joining Matt Walst on vocals, the rock giants have announced their epic upcoming record, Alienation, available on August 22 via RCA Records. The twelve-tracks on the record all play a pivotal role in defining this significantly new, but nostalgic, chapter of the band.

Three Days Grace continues to achieve new levels of success, recently completed a sold-out tour in Canada, sold-out arena shows with Disturbed earlier this year, massive festival crowds, and hitting the stage at some of the largest venues of their career in Europe in November and December.

