Watch Joe Tann AKA Barefoot Joe's 'Knock It Out The Park' Video

(PNPR) Joe Tann (AKA Barefoot Joe), releases new country R&B single, "Knock It Out the Park." You can listen to the single on all digital streaming platforms.

Who says you can't do it all? Barefoot Joe is stepping back into the spotlight, this time reintroducing himself and his alter ego as Joe Tann. His new single, "Knock It Out the Park," lives up to its name, hitting hard with a slick Y2K R&B mixed with Southern charm. It's a groove brimming with swagger, sensuality, and unmistakable confidence.

The track opens with a smooth, satisfying synth line that immediately pulls you in, the kind of beat that makes you move without even realizing it. Joe slides right into the pocket, delivering a sound that's equal parts catchy, groovy, and straight-up spicy. With lyrics like: "Now it's time to take you home, Put it in your strike zone, designated hitter, girl, swingin' like a cyclone, you're so sexy, girl."

Joe isn't holding back. Full of playful, tongue-in-cheek baseball metaphors, the song makes it clear: he's here to score, not sit on the bench.

And when the chorus hits, it really swings: "I'ma knock it out the park, I'm talkin' home run, I'ma knock it out the park, you gon' beg for extra innings, babe." It's bold, it's fun, and it's got replay value for days. But this is just the beginning. "Knock It Out the Park" is the first taste of Unfinished Business, a once-shelved project that's finally getting its moment. Originally recorded before Barefoot Joe's country breakout, the album marks a full-circle moment: a return to his R&B roots and a reminder that his pen moves effortlessly across genres.

