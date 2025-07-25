(ICLG) mgk returns with his new single and video "miss sunshine." The single is a road trip-ready summer anthem that seamlessly blends the soulful sounds of southern rock and modern pop. "miss sunshine" adds another tile to mgk's lost americana mosaic.
The Sam Cahill directed video, showcases mgk and his band as giants in a meticulously crafted miniature world, which perfectly complements the song's carefree, psychedelic-tinged vibe.
His forthcoming album will includes previous singles, "vampire diaries" and "cliche," is set to release globally on August 8. Fans can pre-order lost americana HERE. Earlier this week mgk launched a save the date for his annual MGK Day weekend celebration. The three-day event in Cleveland, Ohio honors his local impact with a star-studded weekend of community events, music, art, and philanthropy.
The GRAMMY-nominated musician recently performed at Nickelodeon's Kid's Choice Awards and Today Citi Concert Series. Adding to the excitement, mgk is set to headline the 30th Anniversary Vans Warped Tour in Orlando, FL on November 15-16. He will also headline Mobile Zone at Sphere Stage during the FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX on November 20-22.
The renowned superstar eclipsed genre expectations by releasing the widely acclaimed album Tickets to My Downfall in 2020. The platinum album topped the Billboard 200 and became his first No. 1 effort. The album landed 18 tracks on the Hot Rock Songs chart. Platinum singles, "bloody valentine" and "my ex's best friend," both went No. 1 at Alternative. His follow-up album, mainstream sellout, became his second album to hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and was nominated for a Grammy Award for "Best Rock Album".
mgk Shares Video For Travis Barker Produced 'Vampire Diaries'
mgk Unplugs For Sad Version Of 'Cliche'
mgk Announces New Album lost americana
mgk Takes Fans Behind The Scenes Of 'Cliche' Video
Watch mgk's 'Miss Sunshine' Video- LOLO Goes Fearless With 'The Devil Wears Converse'- Three Days Grace Deliver 'Kill Me Fast'- more
Ozzy Osbourne TV Specials Air This Weekend- Led Zeppelin Releasing New Live EP For 'Physical Graffiti' 50th Anniversary- Paul McCartney- more
Morgan Wallen Teams With Lil Wayne and Rick Ross For 'Miami' Remix- Koe Wetzel Shares New Song 'Surrounded'- The Band CAMINO Release New Album- more
3OH!3 Return With 'Slushie'- David Guetta Releases New Version Of 'Golden'- Baha Men's Who Let The Dogs Out 25th Anniversary Remix- more
Live: Candlelight Concerts: 90s Unplugged
Montana Silversmiths Has Cool Jewelry for National Day of the Cowboy
Rock Reads: Pink Floyd: Behind the Music By Mike Evans
Nice Jazz Fest Set to Rock the French Riviera
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 4: The Cruise Wraps Up In Reykjavik
The Revenge of Alice Cooper Arrives
SABATON Share Two New Songs To Announce 'Legends' Album
Roulette Celebrate Album Release With 'We Remember You' Video
GWAR Unleash ''The Return of Gor Gor'
Watch mgk's 'Miss Sunshine' Video
LOLO Goes Fearless With 'The Devil Wears Converse'
Three Days Grace Deliver 'Kill Me Fast'
Greta Van Fleet And Ida Mae Offshoot Mirador Debut With 'Feels Like Gold'