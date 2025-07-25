Watch mgk's 'Miss Sunshine' Video

(ICLG) mgk returns with his new single and video "miss sunshine." The single is a road trip-ready summer anthem that seamlessly blends the soulful sounds of southern rock and modern pop. "miss sunshine" adds another tile to mgk's lost americana mosaic.

The Sam Cahill directed video, showcases mgk and his band as giants in a meticulously crafted miniature world, which perfectly complements the song's carefree, psychedelic-tinged vibe.

His forthcoming album will includes previous singles, "vampire diaries" and "cliche," is set to release globally on August 8. Fans can pre-order lost americana HERE. Earlier this week mgk launched a save the date for his annual MGK Day weekend celebration. The three-day event in Cleveland, Ohio honors his local impact with a star-studded weekend of community events, music, art, and philanthropy.

The GRAMMY-nominated musician recently performed at Nickelodeon's Kid's Choice Awards and Today Citi Concert Series. Adding to the excitement, mgk is set to headline the 30th Anniversary Vans Warped Tour in Orlando, FL on November 15-16. He will also headline Mobile Zone at Sphere Stage during the FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX on November 20-22.

The renowned superstar eclipsed genre expectations by releasing the widely acclaimed album Tickets to My Downfall in 2020. The platinum album topped the Billboard 200 and became his first No. 1 effort. The album landed 18 tracks on the Hot Rock Songs chart. Platinum singles, "bloody valentine" and "my ex's best friend," both went No. 1 at Alternative. His follow-up album, mainstream sellout, became his second album to hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and was nominated for a Grammy Award for "Best Rock Album".

